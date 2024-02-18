Lanus vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Lanus and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lanus and Boca Juniors square off in a feisty clash with both sides vying to displace each other in Group B of the Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Lanus had a shaky start to their domestic campaign winning just once from their opening three games but the side have since managed back-to-back wins in the league and will aim to continue their winning momentum.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, have the opportunity to extend their lead over the home side in Group B. The Argentine heavyweights have two wins from their previous three and could be favourites to win the contest.

Lanus vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Ciudad de Lanus

How to watch Lanus vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, Fanatiz, and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Team news & squads

Lanus team news

Nery Dominguez and Franco Watson are both confined to the treatment room owing to a muscle injury.

The home side will also miss the services of Lautaro Acosta with the Argentine winger nursing a knee injury.

Lanus predicted XI: Acosta; Caceres, Munoz, Luciatti, Soler; Careera, Boggio, Loaiza, Moreno; Bou, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acosta, Aguerre Defenders: Caceres, Munoz, Luciatti, Soler, Canale, Aguirre, Perez, Morgantini Midfielders: Boggio, Loaiza, Gonzalez, Biafore, Rodriguez, Alvarez Forwards: Carrera, Bou, Diaz, Moreno, Aquino, Lotti, Torres

Boca Juniors team news

The visitors will be without experienced campaigners Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani with the former Red Devils employees nursing their respective injuries.

Exequiel Zeballos' campaign has been cut short with the Boca Juniors player suffering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Romero; Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco; Advincula, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Zenon; Merentiel, Benedetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Garcia Defenders: Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco, Di Lollo, Fabra, Saracchi, Weigandt, Advincula, Zenon Midfielders: Campuzano, P. Fernandez, Benitez, Saralegui, Ramirez, Bullaude Forwards: Merentiel, Benedetto, Janson, Briasco, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Sept 2023 Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanus Copa de La Liga Profesional 11 Jun 2023 Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanus Liga Profesional 15 Sept 2022 Lanus 0-1 Boca Juniors Liga Profesional 18 Apr 2022 Boca Juniors 1-1 Lanus Copa de La Liga Profesional 10 Oct 2021 Boca Juniors 4-2 Lanus Liga Profesional

