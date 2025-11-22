How to watch today's Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lanús will face Atlético Mineiro on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez in the Sudamericanafinal.

This promises to be a tight contest given the teams' current forms and competition stakes. Lanús comes into the match with a mixed recent record but a solid home presence. Atlético Mineiro are coming into this fixture on the back of a loss but will look to give it their best shot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the game between Lanus and Mineiro will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lanus vs Atletico MG kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Lanus team news

Lanús has some injury concerns, including Felipe Peña Biafore and Ronaldo Dejesús, which somewhat disrupt their defensive line.

Midfield and attacking options remain relatively healthy, and they will hope to put up an aggressive fight in the final.

Atletico MG team news

Atlético Mineiro has some ongoing injury issues with players such as Silveira Neves Vojnović and Román sidelined, but the squad remains competitive with strong attacking options.

The team is capable of controlling the midfield and has had recent success in domestic and continental play.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LAN Last 2 matches CAM 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Atletico MG 4 - 3 Lanus

Lanus 0 - 1 Atletico MG 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

