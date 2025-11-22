+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro Copa Sudamericana final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Lanus and Atlético MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lanús will face Atlético Mineiro on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez in the Sudamericanafinal.

This promises to be a tight contest given the teams' current forms and competition stakes. Lanús comes into the match with a mixed recent record but a solid home presence. Atlético Mineiro are coming into this fixture on the back of a loss but will look to give it their best shot. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lanus vs Atletico Mineiro online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here

In the United States (US), the game between Lanus and Mineiro will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lanus vs Atletico MG kick-off time

crest
Copa Sudamericana - Final Stage

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Ciudad de Lanús-Néstor Díaz Pérez, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Lanus vs Atletico MG lineups

LanusHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestCAM
26
N. Losada
6
S. Marcich
13
J. Canale
24
C. Roberto Izquierdoz
4
G. Perez
39
A. Medina
10
M. Moreno
11
E. Salvio
30
A. Cardozo
23
R. Carrera
19
R. Castillo
22
Everson
16
Ruan
6
J. Alonso
14
Vitor Hugo
17
Igor Gomes
33
Rony
21
A. Franco
13
G. Arana
92
Dudu
11
Bernard
7
Hulk

3-4-3

CAMAway team crest

LAN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Pellegrino

CAM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Sampaoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Lanus team news

Lanús has some injury concerns, including Felipe Peña Biafore and Ronaldo Dejesús, which somewhat disrupt their defensive line.

Midfield and attacking options remain relatively healthy, and they will hope to put up an aggressive fight in the final. 

Atletico MG team news

Atlético Mineiro has some ongoing injury issues with players such as Silveira Neves Vojnović and Román sidelined, but the squad remains competitive with strong attacking options.

The team is capable of controlling the midfield and has had recent success in domestic and continental play.

Form

LAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CAM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAN

Last 2 matches

CAM

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

0

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

