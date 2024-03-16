Kansas City Current look to shake off a wretched 2023 NWSL campaign as they host the previous year's semi-finalists Portland Thorns at the CPKC Stadium.
Kansas City Current finished just two points from the bottom of the table last season as they had a shambolic campaign. The home side will be aiming to turn around their campaign this season otherwise they could meet the same fate.
Portland Thorns were dumped out of the semifinals of the NWSL 2023 as they lost to Gotham FC in their hunt for the title. The Rose City will now be aiming to reignite their spark again this season and kick-start a new campaign on a high.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns kick-off time
|Date:
|March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
|Venue:
|CPKC Stadium
Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will square off at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 16, 2024.
The clash will kick off at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.
How to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will be available to watch on ESPN+, ABC, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US.
Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Kansas City Current team news
Alex Soera and Morgan Gautrat were shipped to Bay FC and Orlando Pride, respectively before the start of the campaign and the latest arrival Sophie Braun would be vying to start for Kansas City.
The Argentine midfielder could be a swashbuckling signing for the hosts as she looks to replicate her international form for her new club.
Kansas City Current predicted XI: Franch; Mace, Ball, Lauren, Rodriguez; Braun, Labonta, Debinha; Cooper, Hamilton, Chawinga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Franch, Silkowitz
|Defenders:
|Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Lauren
|Midfielders:
|Labonta, Scott, Braun, Feist, Hutton, Dibernardo, Lavogez, Debinha
|Forwards:
|Chawinga, Prince, Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra
Portland Thorns team news
Sophia Smith wrapped up the 2023 NWSL campaign as the top scorer of the league (11 goals) and the USWNT forward will be aiming to produce the goods in front of goal once again.
Morgan Weaver and Hina Sugita will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside Smith with the former scoring seven and the latter netting six goals, respectively.
Portland Thorns predicted XI: Asman; Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Sauerbrunn; Coffey, Fleming, Sugita; Weaver, Smith, Sinclair
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Asman, Bixby
|Defenders:
|Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Reyes, Provenzano, Sauerbrunn
|Midfielders:
|Coffey, Fleming, Moultrie, Muller, Sugita, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Beckie, D'Aquilla, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith, Weaver
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|2 July 2023
|Portland Thorns 0-1 Kansas City Current
|NWSL
|1 Apr 2023
|Kansas City Current 1-4 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|30 Oct 2022
|Portland Thorns 2-0 Kansas City Current
|NWSL Playoff
|19 Sept 2022
|Kansas City Current 1-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|1 May 2022
|Portland Thorns 3-0 Kansas City Current
|NWSL