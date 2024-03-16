How to watch the NWSL match between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current look to shake off a wretched 2023 NWSL campaign as they host the previous year's semi-finalists Portland Thorns at the CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City Current finished just two points from the bottom of the table last season as they had a shambolic campaign. The home side will be aiming to turn around their campaign this season otherwise they could meet the same fate.

Portland Thorns were dumped out of the semifinals of the NWSL 2023 as they lost to Gotham FC in their hunt for the title. The Rose City will now be aiming to reignite their spark again this season and kick-start a new campaign on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Venue: CPKC Stadium

Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will square off at the CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 16, 2024.

The clash will kick off at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Kansas City Current vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns will be available to watch on ESPN+, ABC, Fubo, and ESPN Deportes in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Current team news

Alex Soera and Morgan Gautrat were shipped to Bay FC and Orlando Pride, respectively before the start of the campaign and the latest arrival Sophie Braun would be vying to start for Kansas City.

The Argentine midfielder could be a swashbuckling signing for the hosts as she looks to replicate her international form for her new club.

Kansas City Current predicted XI: Franch; Mace, Ball, Lauren, Rodriguez; Braun, Labonta, Debinha; Cooper, Hamilton, Chawinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: Labonta, Scott, Braun, Feist, Hutton, Dibernardo, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Portland Thorns team news

Sophia Smith wrapped up the 2023 NWSL campaign as the top scorer of the league (11 goals) and the USWNT forward will be aiming to produce the goods in front of goal once again.

Morgan Weaver and Hina Sugita will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside Smith with the former scoring seven and the latter netting six goals, respectively.

Portland Thorns predicted XI: Asman; Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Sauerbrunn; Coffey, Fleming, Sugita; Weaver, Smith, Sinclair

Position Players Goalkeepers: Asman, Bixby Defenders: Hubly, Klingenberg, Nally, Obaze, Payne, Reyes, Provenzano, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Coffey, Fleming, Moultrie, Muller, Sugita, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Beckie, D'Aquilla, Linnehan, Sinclair, Smith, Weaver

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 July 2023 Portland Thorns 0-1 Kansas City Current NWSL 1 Apr 2023 Kansas City Current 1-4 Portland Thorns NWSL 30 Oct 2022 Portland Thorns 2-0 Kansas City Current NWSL Playoff 19 Sept 2022 Kansas City Current 1-1 Portland Thorns NWSL 1 May 2022 Portland Thorns 3-0 Kansas City Current NWSL

Useful links