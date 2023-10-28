How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus prepare to host Hellas Verona with the former vying to temporarily reach the Italian summit while the latter looking to recover from their string of defeats in a fiesty Serie A clash.

On the back of a dazzling victory against second-placed AC Milan, Juventus would be looking to make it three wins out of three games when they face Verona on Saturday. Former Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli came back to hurt his former side as he scored the match-winning goal for Juventus helping them accumulate all three points and bridge the gap between themselves and the two Milan clubs above them. A victory against a stumbling Verona side could see them displace Inter off the top of the summit until the latter play Jose Mourinho's Roma on Sunday.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are looking to recover from a disastrous start to their Serie A campaign. After two consecutive wins in their opening two games, Verona have accumulated two points from their remaining seven fixtures as they look to end on the right side of the scoreline since their 2-1 victory against Roma. Trailing in the 18th position in the table, Verona have a daunting task in front of them as they are touted to cross swords with an in from Juventus.

Juventus vs Verona kick-off time

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus will play Verona at the iconic Allianz Stadium with the two teams scheduled the kick start the game at

How to watch Juventus vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba are the two names Juventus are tipped to miss throughout the season after the duo were banned due to their respective reasons. Alex Sandro and Danilo are the two new names in Juventus' treatment room alongside Mattia De Sciglio who is another long-term absentee.

Former Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could be given his first start since his recovery with Arkadiusz Milik being sent to the substitutes list.

Juventus Predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic



Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic, Weah Forwards: Chiesa, Junior, Milik, Vlahovic, Kean

Verona team news

Isak Hien and Juan Cabal are the two players out injured for Verona and the duo's situation will be calculated around kick-off on Saturday.

Cyril Ngonge is the sole player to bag more than one goal this season for the visitors and the Belgian will once again look to create havoc in the opposition's half.

Verona Predicted XI: Montipo; Amione, Dawidowicz, Magnani; Faraoni, Duda, Folorunsho, Doig; Lazovic, Ngonge; Bonazzoli



Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Gunter, Doig, Faraoni Midfielders: Hongla, Joselito, Charlys, Serdar, Folorunsho, Hrustic, Terracciano, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov Forwards: Ngonge, Tchatchoua, Kallon, Mboula, Henry, Bonazzoli, Djuric, Cruz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Apr 2023 Juventus 1-0 Verona Serie A 10 Nov 2022 Verona 0-1 Juventus Serie A 7 Feb 2022 Juventus 2-0 Verona Serie A 30 Oct 2021 Verona 2-1 Juventus Serie A 28 Feb 2021 Verona 1-1 Juventus Serie A

