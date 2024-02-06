Jordan will be vying to enter their maiden AFC Asian Cup final as they cross swords with a high-flying South Korea at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
Jordan have made it through to their first semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup as they defeated Tajikistan in the quarter-finals. The Chivalrous are yet to defeat their semi-final opponents in their history as they look to continue their fairytale in the continental competition.
South Korea have been heavily dependent on some last-minute heroics from their forwards in the knockout stages. Hwang Hee-chan equalized the billing against Australia in the 96th minute while Spurs' forward Son Heung-Min thundered the winner in extra time to help the Asian heavyweights march into the last four.
Jordan vs South Korea kick-off time
|Date:
|February 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
Jordan and South Korea will face off at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on February 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in the US.
How to watch Jordan vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams
The AFC Asian Cup semi-final between Jordan and South Korea will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Jordan team news
Jordan posted their second clean sheet of the competition in the quarter-finals and Yazeed Abulaila could continue between the sticks for Jordan.
Hamza Al-Dardour was handed the marching orders in Jordan's Round of 16 victory but the forward could return to the side after serving his suspension.
Jordan predicted XI: Aby Laila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Ayed, Sadeh, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi
|Defenders:
|Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad
|Midfielders:
|Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad
|Forwards:
|Olwan, Al-Naimat
South Korea team news
South Korea have just one player ruled out of the fixture as Kim Seung-gyu is nursing a cruciate ligament tear.
The Reds needed some late heroics from the Premier League duo of Son Heung-Min and Hwang Hee-Chan and the talismanic forwards would be vying to get some early goals to march into the finals of the AFC Asian Cup.
South Korea predicted XI: Hyeon-woo; Tae-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Young-woo; Jin-seop, In-beom; Kang-in, Heung-min, Hee-chan; Gue-sung
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo
|Defenders:
|Ki-je, Jin-su, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Young-gwon, Young-woo, Tae-hwan, Ju-sung, Ji-soo
|Midfielders:
|Yong-woo, In-beom, Hyun-seok, Jae-sung, Soon-min, Seon-min, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Kang-in, Hyun-jun
|Forwards:
|Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hee-chan, Hyeon-gyu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20 Jan 2024
|Jordan 2-2 South Korea
|AFC Asian Cup
|14 Nov 2014
|Jordan 0-1 South Korea
|International Friendly
|5 Sept 2008
|South Korea 1-0 Jordan
|International Friendly
|7 Jun 2008
|Jordan 0-1 South Korea
|FIFA World Cup
|31 May 2008
|South Korea 2-2 Jordan
|FIFA World Cup