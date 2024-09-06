How to watch today's Jamaica vs Cuba CONCACAF Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Jamaica and Cuba, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jamaica will take on Cuba in the first group game of the Concacaf Nations League at the National Stadium on Friday.

In last year's tournament, Jamaica secured third place with a 1-0 win over Panama. Cuba, on the other hand, ended the group stage in fourth place, accumulating only five points.

How to watch Jamaica vs Cuba online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Jamaica vs Cuba kick-off time

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: National Stadium

The match will played at the National Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Jamaica team news

In his debut match as Jamaica's head coach, Steve McClaren will be without Leon Bailey, who picked up an injury while at his club.

Swansea City's Jamal Lowe will step in as his replacement.

Jamaica possible starting lineup: Blake; Latibeaudiere, Hector, Pinnock; Lembikisa, Palmer, Anderson, Decordova-Reid; Nicholson, Gray; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Boyce-Clarke, Waite, Blake Defenders: Lembikisa, Hector, King, Pinnock, Bernard, Lowe, Leigh, Bell Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Palmer, Latibeaudiere, Anderson, Russell, Reid Forwards: Gray, Dixon, Antonio, Nicholson, Campbell

Cuba team news

Cuba's lineup has featured four new faces—Raiko Arozarena, Orlando Calvo, Luis Paradela, and Maikel Reyes over the last few months.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Cuba possible starting lineup: Arozarena; Calvo, Y. Perez, Cavafe, Morejon; D. Reyes, Torres, Hernandez, Matos; Paradela; M. Reyes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arozarena, Morgado, Hodelin Defenders: Vázquez, Casanova, Morejón, Pérez, Polo, Calvo Midfielders: Espino, Pérez, Reyes, Hernández, Torres, Mena, Rodríguez, Campos Forwards: Matos, Reyes, Pozo-Venta, Paradela, Díaz, Sánchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/15 Jamaica 3 - 0 Cuba Friendly 13/12/12 Jamaica 0 - 1 Cuba Caribbean Cup 25/02/12 Jamaica 3 - 0 Cuba Friendly 23/02/12 Jamaica 1 - 0 Cuba Friendly 24/02/05 Cuba 0 - 1 Jamaica Caribbean Cup

