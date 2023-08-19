Ittihad vs Tai: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Ittihad and Tai, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will collide with Al-Tai in the two team's second match of the Saudi Pro League as both sides enter the contest on the back of opening day victories.

Al-Ittihad brushed past Al-Raed as the beat the latter 3-0 to kick-off their campaign. The Tigers have won four out of their five previous fixtures with their only defeat coming at the hands of Al-Hilal crushing their dreams of winning their first Arab Club Champions Cup since 2005.

Despite that, the reigning champions have started their Saudi Pro League season on a high and would be vying to add to their points tally and win the prestigious trophy for consecutive seasons.

The visitors also enter the contest on the back of a victory against Damac in their opening week. Abdulaziz Al- Harabi's heroic strike broke the deadlock and secured the win for Al-Tai and the midfielder could be rewarded with a start on Saturday.

Al-Tai are capable of producing an upset and would be itching to set their season right with a victory against the title holders.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ittihad vs Tai kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Tai is scheduled for 19th August, 2023 at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium with kick-off at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

How to watch Ittihad vs Tai online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be streamed on Fox Deportes, fuboTV, and Fox Soccer Plus and can be watched on television on Shahid.

Team news & squads

Ittihad team news

Nuno Espirito Santo has an almost perfect side heading into their clash against Al-Tai. The former Wolves manager will be without the defensive duo of Ahmed Hegazy and Aseel Abed as the former has a cruciate ligament tear while the latter has a Pubalgia. Hegazy is touted to return in early January while Abed's return is unknown.

Despite the injury issues, Santo could be itching to field the same team that thumped Al-Raed in his side's opening clash.

The experienced duo of Fabinho and N'golo Kante could be seen weaving their magic in the engine room of Al-Ittihad while the backline will comprise of Ahmed Bamasud, Ahmed Sharahili, Muhannad Alshanqeeti and Madallah Al-Olayan.

Former Real Madrid veteran Karim Benzema has adapted well to Saudi Arabia since his switch from Los Blancos with five goal contributions in five games. The scintillating goalscorer will once again be a headache for the opposition as his side looks to make it two wins on the trot.

Al-Ittihad Predicted XI: Grohe; Bamasud, Sharahili, Alshanqeeti, Al-Olayan; Fabinho, Kante; Hamdallah, Romarinho, Coronado; Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mermesh, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Aboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara

Tai team news

Brazilian goalkeeper Vitor Braga would be given the thumbs up in his side's goal with him facing the challenge of keeping Benzema at bay.

Al-Tai don't have any major injury concerns before their visit to the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Abdulaziz Al-Harabi could be awarded a start in the playing eleven with experienced campaigner Tariq Mohammed touted to sit out.

Al-Tai Predicted XI: Braga; Alnakhli, Bauer, Roco, Qasim; Senedo, Mensah, Al Harabi; Asiri, Shamlan, Misidjan



Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Baqaawi Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Sultan, Fallatah, Qasim, Abdullah, Al-Qamiri, Majrashi Midfielders: Semedo, Al-Nakhli, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Qunaian Forwards: Misidjan, Al-Shamlan, Asiri, Al-Harthi, Al-Hazaa, Al-Haizan

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Ittihad have had the upper hand with three victories in five previous meetings against Al-Tai but the visitors have the opportunity to draw level when the two sides clash on Saturday.

Date Match Competition 31 May 2023 Ittihad 2-0 Tai Saudi League 4 February 2023 Tai 0-1 Ittihad Saudi League 29 May 2022 Tai 1-0 Ittihad Saudi League 27 November 2021 Ittihad 1-0 Tai Saudi League 20 January 2017 Tai 2-1 Ittihad King's Cup

Useful links