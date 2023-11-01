Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup fourth round game

How to watch the League Cup match between Ipswich and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying Championship side Ipswich Town host Premier League outfit Fulham in an intriguing Carabao Cup encounter.

After receiving promotion from League One in the 2022/23 campaign, Ipswich Town are touted to climb another mountain as they are seeded in the second position in England's second tier. With 34 points from 13 games, the Blues are just behind Leicester City in the table. On the back of four wins on the trott, Ipswich will present a tough challenge for Fulham with the former playing in their own backyard. Their 3-2 comeback against another PL side, Wolves, will help the home side earn immense confidence before facing Fulham.

Fulham, on the other hand, have made a stumbling start to their Premier League season as they hover around the bottom-half of the table. With just three wins in the league this season, the Cottagers have accumulated just 12 points in this term. Despite their recent struggles, Marco Silva's men would be confident of ending the game on the right side of the scoreline.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm PT Venue: Portman Road

Fulham will travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town with the kick-off scheduled at 3:45 pm ET / 12:45 pm PT.

How to watch Ipswich vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to stream on ESPN+. Fans who can't watch the game can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich Town have two injury concerns with Lee Evans and Elkan Baggott touted to miss the clash. While Baggott is nursing a back injury, Evans has been suspended after being booked twice in the Carabao Cup this term.

The Welsh midfielder also has a minor injury concern making him unavailable for selection. On a good note for the home side, former Red Devils defender Axel Tuanzebe returned to the bench alongside Freddie Ladapo but the duo could be on the bench for Ipswich.

Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Williams; Morsy, Taylor; Harness, Hutchinson, Ladapo; Hirst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Hladky, Slicker Defenders: Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edmundson, Williams, Davis, Clarke, Donacien Midfielders: Ball, Taylor, Morsy, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Hirst, Ladapo, Jackson

Fulham team news

Fulham have had a long catalogue of injured players this season with Vinicius becoming the latest entrant to the list. Although the former Spurs player is tipped to return to full fitness really soon, Fulham could miss their striker against Ipswich.

Adama Traore, Issa Diop, Kenny Tete, and Tosin Adarabioyo remain sidelined due to their respective injuries with Traore and Tete inching close to a return.

Raul Jimenez would be the man under massive pressure and the EFL Cup could be the perfect opportunity to break his long-standing drought in front of goal with the Mexican being supported by former Everton man Alex Iwobi.

The Nigerian scored the opener in the Cottager's victory against Norwich City in the previous round of the competition and Iwobi would want to gain some confidence with a few more goals to his name.

Fulham Predicted XI: Rodak; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Ballo-Toure; Cairney, Palhinha, Pereira; Willian, Jimenez, Iwobi



Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Bassey, Ream, Ballo-Toure, Robinson, Castagne Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Iwobi, Pereira, Cordova-Reid, Harris Forwards: Willian, Wilson, Jimenez, Muniz

Head-to-Head Record

Fulham have won five out of five previous games between the two sides with Ipswich Town vying for their first victory on Tuesday.

Date Match Competition 16 Sept 2020 Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham League Cup 3 Jan 2018 Fulham 4-1 Ipswich Town Championship 26 Aug 2017 Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham Championship 8 Apr 2017 Fulham 3-1 Ipswich Town Championship 26 Dec 2016 Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham Championship

Useful links