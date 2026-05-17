Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Verona will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 9:00 AM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Inter vs Verona are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fox One, and DAZN, giving viewers several ways to catch the action.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to stream the match, a VPN service can allow you to access your usual streaming platform from abroad. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to watch the game live.

Inter host Verona at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan in what is a Serie A fixture with very different stakes for the two sides. The Nerazzurri arrive having already wrapped up the domestic double, while their visitors are fighting to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Cristian Chivu's side completed their first domestic double in 16 years just days ago, beating Lazio 2-0 in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico. Captain Lautaro Martinez led the celebrations afterwards, and the squad will carry that momentum into this final stretch of the league campaign.

For Inter, this match is a chance to close out the Serie A season in front of their own supporters with the title already secured. The Nerazzurri sit top of the table and have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Verona arrive in a precarious position, sitting second from bottom in the Serie A standings. A run of three defeats in their last five league games has done little to ease the pressure on a squad already stretched by a number of injury absentees.

The visitors did show some resilience earlier in this recent run, holding Juventus to a 1-1 draw, but their inability to win matches consistently has left them staring at the drop. They have managed just one goal across their last three league outings.

With Inter celebrating and Verona desperate, the atmosphere inside the Meazza will reflect the contrasting realities of two clubs at opposite ends of the Italian football calendar. Read on for all the details on how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Inter vs Verona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Inter name a strong projected XI that includes Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line featuring Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, and Yann Bisseck. The midfield is built around Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, with Carlos Augusto and Lautaro Henrique providing width. Artem Bonny and Lautaro Martinez lead the attack. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Verona face more significant selection concerns. Diego Mosquera, Dele Oyegoke, Cheick Niasse, Giangiacomo Orban, and Suat Serdar are all listed as injured and unavailable for the trip to Milan. The projected XI features Lorenzo Montipo in goal, with a defence including Nicolas Valentini, Victor Nelsson, and Andrew Edmundsson. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Inter head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches, drawing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Lazio in the Coppa Italia final, and they followed that with a 3-0 league win over Lazio just days earlier. The Nerazzurri also beat Parma 2-0 in Serie A during this stretch. Across those five matches, Inter scored ten goals and conceded just seven, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at Torino.

Verona's recent form tells a different story. They have lost three of their last five matches, with their most recent game a 1-0 defeat at Como. The visitors have failed to score in three of those five outings, managing just two goals across the entire run while conceding four. A 1-1 draw at Juventus stands as the brightest result in a difficult recent period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Inter won 2-1 at Verona's ground in a Serie A fixture. Looking across the last five encounters, Inter have been the dominant force, winning three times, with one draw and one defeat. The aggregate scoreline across those five matches heavily favours the Nerazzurri, who put five past Verona without reply in their November 2024 meeting. Verona's only win in the series came in that same season, and the overall record underlines Inter's clear superiority in this fixture.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Inter sit top of the division while Verona are placed 19th, deep in the relegation zone. The gap between the two clubs in the standings reflects the contrasting narratives heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Verona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: