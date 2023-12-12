Inter vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group D leaders Real Sociedad travel to Italy to face Inter Milan with both sides vying to finish the UCL group stage at the top of their group as they are tied on 11 points.

Real Sociedad are currently above their Italian opposition with three wins and two draws courtesy of a superior goal difference. The Spanish side have accumulated three wins and a draw from their last four games and are yet to lose a fixture in the UCL group stage as they look to build on their winning momentum.

2022/23 UCL runners-up, Inter Milan have a similar record as the home side with three wins and two draws helping them garner 11 points. A victory on Tuesday could see them leapfrog their opposition at the summit something they missed out on in the reverse fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza



The illustrious Stadio Giuseppe Meazza will host the fixture between Inter and Real Sociedad with the two sides scheduled to kick-off at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the USA.



How to watch Inter vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

The UCL fixture will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, ViX+, and CBS Sports Network in the USA with highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the encounter.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

The home fans could witness some unfamiliar names starting on Tuesday with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic touted to start the fixture instead of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Swiss shot-stopper Yann Sommer could be displaced by Emil Audero between the sticks while Simone Inzaghi could make some switches in defense as well.

Inter predicted XI: Audero; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Cuadrado, Frattesi, Asllani, Sensi, Augusto; Sanchez, Arnautovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Martín Merquelanz and Carlos Fernandez due to knee concerns while forwards Mohamed Ali-Cho and Ander Barrenetxea are also out of contention for the trip to Italy.

Brais Mendez is on the verge of accomplishing an astonishing feat as he looks to be the first Spanish goalscorer to score goals in first three away appearances in the UCL having already found the back of the net against Salzburg and Benfica in their backyard.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Odriozola, Zubeldia, Pacheco, Tierney; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz, Pacheco, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, Merino, Mendez, De Zarate, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Marin, Zakharyan Forwards: Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea, Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Sept 2023 Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter UEFA Champions League

Useful links