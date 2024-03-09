Independiente vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Independiente and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Group A leaders River Plate face fourth-placed Independiente with both teams vying for a crucial victory.

Independiente have the perfect opportunity to go to the summit of the Argentine table with a victory against the leaders. The side produced a comeback against Barracas Central to salvage a point as they aim to rectify their shambolic outing.

River Plate, on the other hand, are flying high this season as they have garnered 17 points from nine games. They look to continue this winning momentum on the road.

Independiente vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Libertadores de America

Independiente and River Plate will square off at the Estadio Libertadores de America on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Independiente vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Independiente team news

The home side have two absentees heading into their marquee clash with Argentine forward Alexis Canelo nursing a muscle injury and backup goalkeeper Diego Hernández being handed a red card in Independiente's stalemate against Barracas.

Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rey, Segovia Defenders: Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle Midfielders: Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello Forwards: Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch

River Plate team news

The league leaders are scheduled to be without some crucial players with all of Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez and Santiago Simon confined to the treatment room owing to their respective knocks.

All eyes would be on Miguel Borja to produce the goods in front of goal as the forward netted a scintillating brace in the heavyweights' previous outing against Independiente Rivadavia.

River Plate predicted XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana Midfielders: Zuculini, Palavecino, De la Cruz, Barco, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Aliendro Forwards: Suarez, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Oct 2023 River Plate 3-0 Independiente Copa de La Liga Profesional 24 Apr 2023 River Plate 2-0 Independiente Liga Profesional 8 Aug 2022 Independiente 0-1 River Plate Liga Profesional 6 Sept 2021 River Plate 1-1 Independiente Liga Profesional 10 Jan 2021 River Plate 0-2 Independiente Copa Diego Maradona Championship

