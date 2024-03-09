Independiente vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Group A leaders River Plate face fourth-placed Independiente with both teams vying for a crucial victory.
Independiente have the perfect opportunity to go to the summit of the Argentine table with a victory against the leaders. The side produced a comeback against Barracas Central to salvage a point as they aim to rectify their shambolic outing.
River Plate, on the other hand, are flying high this season as they have garnered 17 points from nine games. They look to continue this winning momentum on the road.
Independiente vs River Plate kick-off time
|Date:
|March 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Libertadores de America
Independiente and River Plate will square off at the Estadio Libertadores de America on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Independiente vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Independiente team news
The home side have two absentees heading into their marquee clash with Argentine forward Alexis Canelo nursing a muscle injury and backup goalkeeper Diego Hernández being handed a red card in Independiente's stalemate against Barracas.
Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rey, Segovia
|Defenders:
|Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello
|Forwards:
|Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch
River Plate team news
The league leaders are scheduled to be without some crucial players with all of Matias Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini, Pity Martinez and Santiago Simon confined to the treatment room owing to their respective knocks.
All eyes would be on Miguel Borja to produce the goods in front of goal as the forward netted a scintillating brace in the heavyweights' previous outing against Independiente Rivadavia.
River Plate predicted XI: Armani; E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, P. Diaz, Herrera; Aliendro, Fonseca, Fernandez; Barco, Mastantuono; Borja.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
|Defenders:
|Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana
|Midfielders:
|Zuculini, Palavecino, De la Cruz, Barco, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Aliendro
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26 Oct 2023
|River Plate 3-0 Independiente
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|24 Apr 2023
|River Plate 2-0 Independiente
|Liga Profesional
|8 Aug 2022
|Independiente 0-1 River Plate
|Liga Profesional
|6 Sept 2021
|River Plate 1-1 Independiente
|Liga Profesional
|10 Jan 2021
|River Plate 0-2 Independiente
|Copa Diego Maradona Championship