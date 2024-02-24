In a top-of-the-table clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Group A leaders Independiente host second-placed Racing Club at the Estadio Libertadores de America.
Independiente is seeded at the summit of the Argentine pack almost halfway into the first phase. The side is one point ahead of the visitors and can bridge the gap between the two sides with a crucial victory.
Racing Club, on the other hand, have a magnificent opportunity to leapfrog the league leaders having garnered 12 points from six games and being just one point behind Independiente.
Independiente vs Racing Club kick-off time
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Libertadores de América
Independiente and Racing Club will square off at the Estadio Libertadores de America on February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Independiente vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams
The encounter between Independiente and Racing Club will be there to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.
Team news & squads
Independiente team news
On the injury front, Independiente have two players confined to the treatment room with Ayrton Costa yet to recover from his hamstring injury ruling him out while Argentine winger Rodrigo Marquez is sidelined owing to a cruciate ligament tear.
Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rey, Segovia
|Defenders:
|Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello
|Forwards:
|Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch
Racing Club team news
Racing Club are plagued with multiple injury concerns as Roger Martinez (ankle), Johan Carbonera (strain), Fernando Prado (ACL), Nazareno Colombo (ankle) and Leonardo Sigali (muscle) are all in the treatment room for the visitors.
Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arias, Cambeses
|Defenders:
|Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
|Midfielders:
|Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
|Forwards:
|Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|1 Oct 2023
|Racing Club 0-2 Independiente
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|17 Apr 2023
|Independiente 1-1 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Futbol
|11 Jul 2022
|Racing Club 1-0 Independiente
|Liga Profesional de Futbol
|20 Mar 2022
|Independiente 1-2 Racing Club
|Copa de La Liga Profesional
|9 Aug 2021
|Independiente 1-0 Racing Club
|Liga Profesional de Futbol