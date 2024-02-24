This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Shreyas Rai

Independiente vs Racing Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Independiente and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Group A leaders Independiente host second-placed Racing Club at the Estadio Libertadores de America.

Independiente is seeded at the summit of the Argentine pack almost halfway into the first phase. The side is one point ahead of the visitors and can bridge the gap between the two sides with a crucial victory.

Racing Club, on the other hand, have a magnificent opportunity to leapfrog the league leaders having garnered 12 points from six games and being just one point behind Independiente.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Independiente vs Racing Club kick-off time

Date:February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Libertadores de América

Independiente and Racing Club will square off at the Estadio Libertadores de America on February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Independiente vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Independiente and Racing Club will be there to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, and Fanatiz in the US.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente team news

On the injury front, Independiente have two players confined to the treatment room with Ayrton Costa yet to recover from his hamstring injury ruling him out while Argentine winger Rodrigo Marquez is sidelined owing to a cruciate ligament tear.

Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rey, Segovia
Defenders:Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle
Midfielders:Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello
Forwards:Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch

Racing Club team news

Racing Club are plagued with multiple injury concerns as Roger Martinez (ankle), Johan Carbonera (strain), Fernando Prado (ACL), Nazareno Colombo (ankle) and Leonardo Sigali (muscle) are all in the treatment room for the visitors.

Racing Club predicted XI: Arias; Sosa, Basso, Rubio; Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas; Quintero; Martinez, Salas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cambeses
Defenders:Sosa, Basso, Rubio, Conti, Galvan, Martirena, Mura, Pillud
Midfielders:Solari, Almendra, Zuculini, Rojas, Miranda, Vera,
Forwards:Quintero, Martinez, Salas, Gonzalez, Urzi, Degregorio, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
1 Oct 2023Racing Club 0-2 Independiente Copa de La Liga Profesional
17 Apr 2023Independiente 1-1 Racing Club Liga Profesional de Futbol
11 Jul 2022Racing Club 1-0 IndependienteLiga Profesional de Futbol
20 Mar 2022Independiente 1-2 Racing ClubCopa de La Liga Profesional
9 Aug 2021Independiente 1-0 Racing ClubLiga Profesional de Futbol

Useful links

