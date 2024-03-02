This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Joaquin Laso Independiente Velez Copa Liga Profesional 30012024@Independiente
Copa de la Liga Profesional
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH FANATIZ
Shreyas Rai

Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Independiente vs Argentinos JuniorsIndependienteArgentinos JuniorsCopa de la Liga ProfesionalTV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Independiente and Argentinos Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional, Independiente host Argentinos Juniors with both sides aiming to get to the summit.

Independiente are currently fifth in Group A with four wins in seven games and they can leapfrog the visitors with a win. Los Diablos Rojos lost to Racing Club in their previous outing and they would want to bounce back in their own backyard.

Argentinos Juniors, on the other hand, are second in Group A as they are just one point off the top of the table. The side have two back-to-back victories in the league and they would want to continue their domestic domination against Independiente.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors kick-off time

Date:March 2, 2024
Kick-off time:5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Libertadores de America

Independiente and Argentinos Juniors will face off at the Estadio Libertadores de America on March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

FanatizWatch here

The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Independiente team news

The hosts remain without the services of Rodrigo Marquez and Ayrton Costa with the former nursing a cruciate ligament tear and the latter recovering from a hamstring issue.

Independiente predicted XI: Rey; Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez; Marcone; Gonzalez, Mancuello, Neves, Luna; Avalos

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rey, Segovia
Defenders:Isla, Laso, Fedorco, Perez, Da Rosa, Sporle
Midfielders:Martinez, Marcone, Quinones, Luna, Neves, Gonzalez, Mancuello
Forwards:Canelo, Avalos, Salle, Tarzia, Toloza, Parmo, Gimenez, Puch

Argentinos Juniors team news

Argentinos Juniors have just one injury concern with Argentine defender Luciano Sanchez recovering from a dislocated knee cap.

Argentinos Juniors predicted XI: Rodriguez; Santamaria, Galvan, Cardoza, Vega; Lescano, Gonzalez, Oroz; Gondou, Romero, Heredia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Siri
Defenders:Meza, Alvarez, Galvan, Prieto, Godoy, Palacio, Vega, Santamaria, Coronel, Cardoza
Midfielders:Montiel, Gamarra, Lescano, Gomez, Oroz
Forwards:Veron, Romero, Heredia, Viveros, Herrera, Perello, Chaves

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8 Oct 2023Argentinos Juniors 0-0 IndependienteCopa de La Liga Profesional
7 May 2023Argentinos Juniors 2-2 IndependienteLiga Profesional
17 Jun 2022Argentinos Juniors 2-1 IndependienteLiga Profesional
19 Jul 2021Independiente 0-0 Argentinos Juniors Liga Profesional
29 Dec 2020Argentinos Juniors 0-2 IndependienteCopa de La Liga Profesional

Useful links

Advertisement