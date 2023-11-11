How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a jaw-dropping penalty shootout in the previous encounter, the action returns to Houston Dynamo's backyard as they host Real Salt Lake with both teams looking to turn the MLS tie in their favour.

On the back of crucial 2-1 victory in their home, Houston Dynamo were touted to make it through to the next round with another win. But a heartbreak during the penalty shootout saw the game go into the third tie. While Salt Lake salvaged themselves some hope the reigning US Open Cup champions will look to march through to the next round with a scinitllating victory as they play in front of their faithful once again.

Despite Amine Bassi's opening strike in the second tie, Real Salt Lake didn't lose hope as Jefferson Savarino equalised the score in the second-half. And with all five of Salt Lake's penalty taker finding the back of the net, Saturday's visitors found themselves new hope. The visitors would have massive confidence entering the contest and could turn the tie in their favour having produced a magnificent comeback last time out.

Houston vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo will return to action at the Shell Energy Stadium as they host Real Salt Lake with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Houston vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture will be available on Apple TV with highlights on Apple TV and MLS' Offical Youtube Channel.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Ifunanyachi Achara and Tate Schmitt are still on the sidelines as they continue their recovery from a knee injury. Amine Bassi scored in consecutive games against Salt Lake but sadly the forward missed a crucial penalty taking the tie to the third game.

Bassi would be vying to redeem himself with another goal as he looks to score his 11th goal of the campaign.

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Caicedo; Baird

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Herrera, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Raines, Auguste, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Franco, Quinones, Baird, Aliyu, Ulfarsson

Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake will miss the services of four crucial names with Pablo Ruiz and Bode Hidalgo missing out owing to a knee and hamstring concern, respectively.

Erik Holt is nursing a sore shoulder and will once again be missing the clash alongside Marcelo Silva who missed the previous encounter because of personal reasons.

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Oviedo; Chang, Ojeda, Palacio, Luna; Savarino, Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Rivera, Glad, Brody, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Lambert, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Palacio, Kreilach, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Rubin, Musovski, Kei

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Nov 2023 Salt Lake 1-1 Houston MLS 30 Oct 2023 Houston 2-1 Salt Lake MLS 27 Aug 2023 Salt Lake 0-3 Houston MLS 24 Aug 2023 Houston 3-1 Salt Lake US Open Cup 7 May 2023 Houston 0-0 Salt Lake MLS

