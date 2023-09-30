Houston vs Dallas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

Houston Dynamo return to domestic action after beating Inter Miami 2-1 in the US Open Cup Final to grab their first piece of silverware this season. Despite not being the best side in the league, Houston Dynamo were able to go all the way through to beat an Inter Miami side without their star signing Lionel Messi.
With the celebrations aside, Houston Dynamo would be aiming to rise up the ladder and keep the winning momentum going before the Final Series kicks-off. They have won thrice in their past six games losing just once and this record could serve as a massive injection before their clash against FC Dallas.
FC Dallas, on the other hand, are currently occupying the last play-offs spot in the Western Conference and have to finish the season with a few wins if they don't want to miss out on an opportunity to qualify for the next phase. With just 40 points in 30 games, FC Dallas fortunes currently lie in their own hands having played a game less than Sporting KC who are just below them in the table.
With Houston Dynamo enjoying the high of winning the US Open Cup, FC Dallas could ruin their party with a victory away from home.
Houston Dynamo will play hosts to FC Dallas at the Shell Energy Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.
How to watch Houston vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS fixture between Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will be available to stream on Apple TV.
Team news & squads
Houston team news
Griffin Dorsey is touted to start once again for Houston Dynamo after scoring two successive goals in two games for his side.
Ben Olsen has two injuries to deal with as both Ifunanyachi Achara and Tate Schmitt are ruled out because of knee injuries and will not be available for selection on Saturday.
Houston Dynamo Predicted XI: Clark; Sviatchenko, Hadebe, Dos Santos; Dorsey, Artur, Caicedo, Quinones; Herrera, Baird, Kowalczyk
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Hadebe, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Raines, Auguste, Bassi, Ulfarsson, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Franco, Quinones, Baird, Aliyu
Dallas team news
The visitors have three absentees with Antonio Carrera, Bernard Kamungo, and Geovane Jesus ruled out due to their respective injuries.
FC Dallas Predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Antonio, Farfan; Quignon, Illarramendi; Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer
|Defenders:
|Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
|Midfielders:
|Quignon, Illarramendi, Fraser, Lletget, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng
|Forwards:
|Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato
Head-to-Head Record
FC Dallas have emerged victorious twice against Houston Dynamo in the previous five fixtures with the latter winning just once and two games ending in a draw.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 May 2023
|Dallas 1-1 Houston
|MLS
|19 February 2023
|Houston 2-0 Dallas
|Club Friendlies
|10 July 2022
|Houston 2-2 Dallas
|MLS
|24 April 2022
|Dallas 2-1 Houston
|MLS
|20 February 2022
|Dallas 2-1 Houston
|Club Friendlies