Houston vs Dallas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo return to domestic action after beating Inter Miami 2-1 in the US Open Cup Final to grab their first piece of silverware this season. Despite not being the best side in the league, Houston Dynamo were able to go all the way through to beat an Inter Miami side without their star signing Lionel Messi.

With the celebrations aside, Houston Dynamo would be aiming to rise up the ladder and keep the winning momentum going before the Final Series kicks-off. They have won thrice in their past six games losing just once and this record could serve as a massive injection before their clash against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are currently occupying the last play-offs spot in the Western Conference and have to finish the season with a few wins if they don't want to miss out on an opportunity to qualify for the next phase. With just 40 points in 30 games, FC Dallas fortunes currently lie in their own hands having played a game less than Sporting KC who are just below them in the table.

With Houston Dynamo enjoying the high of winning the US Open Cup, FC Dallas could ruin their party with a victory away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston vs Dallas kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo will play hosts to FC Dallas at the Shell Energy Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Houston vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS fixture between Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Griffin Dorsey is touted to start once again for Houston Dynamo after scoring two successive goals in two games for his side.

Ben Olsen has two injuries to deal with as both Ifunanyachi Achara and Tate Schmitt are ruled out because of knee injuries and will not be available for selection on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI: Clark; Sviatchenko, Hadebe, Dos Santos; Dorsey, Artur, Caicedo, Quinones; Herrera, Baird, Kowalczyk



Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Raines, Auguste, Bassi, Ulfarsson, Kowalczyk Forwards: Franco, Quinones, Baird, Aliyu

Dallas team news

The visitors have three absentees with Antonio Carrera, Bernard Kamungo, and Geovane Jesus ruled out due to their respective injuries.

FC Dallas Predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Antonio, Farfan; Quignon, Illarramendi; Arriola, Velasco, Obrian; Ferreira



Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Quignon, Illarramendi, Fraser, Lletget, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

FC Dallas have emerged victorious twice against Houston Dynamo in the previous five fixtures with the latter winning just once and two games ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 21 May 2023 Dallas 1-1 Houston MLS 19 February 2023 Houston 2-0 Dallas Club Friendlies 10 July 2022 Houston 2-2 Dallas MLS 24 April 2022 Dallas 2-1 Houston MLS 20 February 2022 Dallas 2-1 Houston Club Friendlies

