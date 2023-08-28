How to watch the Saudi League match between Hilal and Ittifaq, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Saudi Pro League heads into its fourth round as two strong sides go head-to-head with Al Hilal preparing to host Al Ittifaq.

Al Hilal enter the contest on the back of a thumping 4-0 victory against Al-Raed. Salem Al Dawasari's fantastic brace combined with goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Abdullah Al Hamdan secured three points for the Blue Waves on Thursday.

Next up they face a side against whom they boast of a fantastic record. Al Hilal have won 12 games and drawn one against the visitors in their previous 13 encounters and Jorge Jesus's men would be vying to add to their tally of wins.

Steven Gerrard's Al Ittifaq are level on points with the hosts with two wins and a single draw in their first three opening fixtures. Their last outing ended in a draw as both sides shared the spoil with goals on either sides of the half maintaining the scoreline at 1-1.

Having failed to win against Al Hilal in their previous 13 meetings, the visitors will look to break their streak and leapfrog their opponents.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hilal vs Ittifaq kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium



The match between Al Hilal and Al Ittifaq will kick-off at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

How to watch Hilal vs Ittifaq online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Shahid TV.

Team news & squads

Hilal team news

The star-studded Al-Hilal side have one major absentee as former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is unavailable for selection. The Serbian international received a red card in Al-Hilal's previous outing forcing him out of the fixture.

Brazilian superstar Neymar will also be sidelined owing to his injury but the former Barcelona and PSG star is closing in on his recovery and could be seen in Al-Hilal's starting eleven very soon.

Al-Hilal's Predicted XI: Bono; Al Shahrani, Al Bulayhi, Jahfali, Abdulhamid; Neves, Kanno; Al Dawsari, Malcolm, Michael; Mitrovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutainan, Al-Mayouf Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Boleahi, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr Forwards: Michael, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcom, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif, Mitrovic

Ittifaq team news

The visitors have a fully-fit squad available for selection and manager Steven Gerrard would be vying to persist with the same side that has been producing results. Gerrard's former teammate Jordan Henderson will play an influential role in binding the side together during a tough game against Al Hilal.

All eyes would be on Vitinho as the forward has netted thrice in four games for the away side and he would want to produce another scintillating goal scoring performance.

Al-Ittifaq's Predicted XI: Victor; Al Hawsawi, Tisserand, Hendry, Khateeb; Henderson, Ozdemir, Hazzazi; Quaison, Dembele, Vitinho





Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Oaisher, Al-Haiti, Victor, Al-Dawaa, Baljoush Defenders: Al-Dossari, Hendry, Al Mousa, Hawsawi, Al-Dossari, Tisserand, Al-Sayyaf, Oumar, Al-Alaeli, Al-Khateeb, Al Mousa, Al-Shamrani Midfielders: Al-Kuwaykibi, Al-Ghamdi, Henderson, Hazazi, Al-Ghamdi, Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Vitinho, Al-Maqadi, Al-Dossari, Kaabi, Mahrazi, Ozdemir Forwards: Dembele, Qarradi, Quaison

Head-to-Head Record

Other than a toothless stalemate in October 2022, Al Hilal have won every fixture against Al-Ittifaq in their previous five matches.

Date Match Competition 18 March 2023 Hilal 3-0 Ittifaq Saudi Pro League 21 December 2022 Hilal 4-0 Ittifaq King's Cup 6 October 2022 Ittifaq 0-0 Hilal Saudi Pro League 11 May 2022 Ittifaq 0-2 Hilal Saudi Pro League 18 September 2021 Hilal 3-2 Ittifaq Saudi Pro League

Useful links