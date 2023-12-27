Hibernian vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Scottish side Hearts will look to continue their winning streak as they travel to face Hibernian who are aiming to shrug off their recent defeat in the Scottish Premiership.
Hibernian lost to St. Johnstone after Graham Carey scored the solitary goal for the home side handing Hibernian their second defeat in three games. They can move within two points of their neighbour if they end up on the right side of the scoreline in the Edinburgh derby.
Hearts, on the other hand, have shaken off their successive defeats with back-to-back victories against league leaders Celtic and St. Mirren. The three points against Celtic would give them massive confidence as they look to bridge the gap between the two outfits above them.
Hibernian vs Hearts kick-off time
|Date:
|December 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Easter Road Stadium
Hibernian will welcome Hearts to the Easter Road Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Hibernian vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Hibernian team news
The Hibernian manager emphasised not making any wholesale changes to his side after their narrow defeat last week.
Jos Campbell would be vying to get a start in the eleven while Christian Doidge might have to settle with a substitute appearance once again.
Hibernian predicted XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Obita; Youan, Levitt, Jeggo, Tavares; Vente, Boyle.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc
|Defenders:
|Fish, Miller, Stevenson, Obita, Hanlon, Bushiri, Hanlon, Harbottle
|Midfielders:
|Jeggo, Newell, Delferriere, Levitt, Campbell
|Forwards:
|Youan, Tavares, Boyle, Le Fondre, Doidge, Vente
Hearts team news
Hearts will look to stick with a similar eleven as they have a fully fit matchday squad available for selection. The pairing of Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson is tipped to go on international duty with Australia but it'll happen after the turn of the year.
Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Kent, Halkett, Rowles; Atkinson, Denholm, Baningime, Cochrane; Oda, Shankland, McKay.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, McGovern
|Defenders:
|Kingsley, Kent, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane
|Midfielders:
|Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Haring, Halliday, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock
|Forwards:
|Oda, Shankland, Boyce, Tagawa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|7 Oct 2023
|Hearts 2-2 Hibernian
|Premiership
|27 May 2023
|Hearts 1-1 Hibernian
|Premiership
|15 Apr 2023
|Hibernian 1-0 Hearts
|Premiership
|22 Jan 2023
|Hibernian 0-3 Hearts
|FA Cup
|2 Jan 2023
|Hearts 3-0 Hibernian
|Premiership