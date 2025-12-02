+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
DFB-Pokal
team-logoHertha Berlin
Olympiastadion
team-logoKaiserslautern
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslauten DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Hertha Berlin and Kaiserslautern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hertha Berlin will face Kaiserslautern on Tuesday at Olympiastadion Berlin as part of the DFB Pokal last 16 round.  

This German cup fixture features two teams from the second tier of the Bundesliga competing in an important knockout match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern kick-off time

crest
DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal
Olympiastadion

The match will be played on Tuesday at Olympiastadion Berlin, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern Probable lineups

Hertha BerlinHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestFCK
1
T. Ernst
33
M. Karbownik
44
L. Gechter
31
M. Dardai
37
T. Leistner
10
M. Cuisance
22
M. Winkler
30
P. Seguin
11
F. Reese
23
K. Eichhorn
18
L. Schuler
1
J. Krahl
4
M. Gyamfi
31
L. Sirch
37
L. Robinson
15
N. Skyttae
6
F. Kunze
8
S. Sahin
22
M. Haas
27
D. Abiama
7
M. Ritter
9
I. Prtajin

3-4-2-1

FCKAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Leitl

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Lieberknecht

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Hertha Berlin team news

Hertha are still unable to call on defender John Brooks as he continues his recovery from a long-standing ankle problem.

Leon Jensen is also expected to miss out after picking up a thigh injury.

Kaiserslautern team news

Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, face a far bigger selection headache. Kim Ji-soo is nursing a hamstring issue, and Kenny Prince Redondo is unavailable because of a foot injury.

Striker Mahir Emreli and Paul Joly are ruled out due to injuries as well.

Form

BSC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

FCK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BSC

Last 5 matches

FCK

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

