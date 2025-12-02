How to watch today's Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslauten DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hertha Berlin will face Kaiserslautern on Tuesday at Olympiastadion Berlin as part of the DFB Pokal last 16 round.

This German cup fixture features two teams from the second tier of the Bundesliga competing in an important knockout match.

How to watch Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Olympiastadion Berlin, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Hertha Berlin team news

Hertha are still unable to call on defender John Brooks as he continues his recovery from a long-standing ankle problem.

Leon Jensen is also expected to miss out after picking up a thigh injury.

Kaiserslautern team news

Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, face a far bigger selection headache. Kim Ji-soo is nursing a hamstring issue, and Kenny Prince Redondo is unavailable because of a foot injury.

Striker Mahir Emreli and Paul Joly are ruled out due to injuries as well.

