Heracles vs PSV: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Heracles and PSV, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eredivisie's league leaders PSV travel to the Erve Asito to face mid table side Heracles in Matchday 11 of the Dutch league.

PSV boasts of a prolific record this season as they have managed to win all of their opening 10 games taking their points tally to 30. The 5-2 victory over arch-rivals Ajax will give them massive confidence as they'll look to extend their winning streak and continue their dominance at the summit.

Vying for their first victory in three games, Heracles' Eredivisie campaign has taken an unwanted stumble pushing them down to the 8th position in the league. Despite receiving promotion this season, Heracles have still shown their worth and could march into the top half of the table with an upset in their own backyard.

Heracles vs PSV kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT Venue: Erve Asito

Heracles will host PSV at the Erve Asito with kick-off at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Heracles vs PSV online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on ESPN+ and viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Heracles team news

Nicolai Laursen has a damaged knee and will be unavailable for selection alongside the Dutch duo of Jizz Hornkamp who has an ankle issue and Diego van Oorschot who is nursing a leg injury.

Heracles Predicted XI: Brouwer; Roosken, Hoogma, Bultman, Bakboord; Bruns, De Keersmaecker; Hansson, Ouahim, Wehmeyer; Engels



Position Players Goalkeepers: de Keijzer, Brouwer, Jalving, Jansink Defenders: Hoogma, Sonnenberg, Bultman, Cestic, Willems, Roosken, Keizer, Bakboord, Wieckhoff, Mokono Midfielders: De Keersmaecker, Vejinovic, Scheperman, Bruns, Ouahim, Ibrahimoglu Forwards: Hansson, Limbombe, Nankishi, Wehmeyer, Sankoh, Engels, Satriano

PSV team news

The Dutch powerhouses have four injury concerns in their matchday squad with Armel Bella-Kotchap and Noa Lang prepared to sit out of the clash.

Lang will miss his fourth-straight game for the 2023/24 Eredivisie leaders as he's recovering from a groin problem while Bella-Kotchap is scheduled to return soon but this game might come too soon for the defender.

Mauro Junior and Armando Obispo are the other names in PSV's treatment room who are on their road to recovery after picking up their respective injuries.

The forward duo of Hirving Lozano and Luuk De Jong have created havoc in the opposing box for PSV with four and eight goals, respectively and the two forwards are touted to be the biggest threat on the pitch once again.

PSV Predicted XI: Benitez; Dest, Boscagli, Ramalho, Teze; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Tillman, Lozano; De Jong



Position Players Goalkeepers: Benitez, Drommel, Peersman, Waterman Defenders: Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest, van Aanholt, Oppegard, Teze, Sambo Midfielders: Schouten, Veerman, Tillman, Til, Saibari, Babadi Forwards: Lozano, De Jong, Bakayoko, Pepi, Vertessen, Van Duiven

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 6 March 2022 PSV 3-1 Heracles Eredivisie 14 August 2021 Heracles 0-2 PSV Eredivisie 4 April 2021 PSV 3-0 Heracles Eredivisie 27 September 2020 Heracles 1-1 PSV Eredivisie 18 August 2019 Heracles 0-2 PSV Eredivisie

