Hearts vs Rosenborg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hearts are set to host Rosenborg in the return tie of the UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualifier at Tynecastle Park on Thursday.
The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first-leg clash, and they are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Kilmarnock at the weekend.
On the other hand, the Norwegian outfit will be a well-rested side as they have been inactive since their home win in the first-leg encounter. They reached this stage of the Conference League qualifiers after a 5-4 aggregate win over Crusaders in the previous round.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hearts vs Rosenborg kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:45pm EDT
|Venue:
|Tynecastle Park, Edinburg, Scotland
The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Hearts of Midlothian and Rosenborg Ballklub will be played at the Tynecastle Park football stadium in Edinburg, Scotland.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on August 17 in the United States (US).
How to watch Hearts vs Rosenborg online - TV channels & live streams
Live updates on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be televised in the US. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Hearts team news
Lawrence Shankland should continue in attack after reducing the margin of defeat in the Norway leg, while Hearts gaffer Frankie McAvoy has a few injury concerns to deal with.
Craig Gordon, Finlay Pollock, Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay are unavailable due to injuries.
Meanwhile, arriving on loan from Rangers, Alex Lowry would start in midfield, with Liam Boyce making for a good option off the bench.
Hearts possible XI: Clark; Atkinson, Rowles, Kent, Cochrane; Devlin, Baningime, Lowry; Oda, Forrest, Shankland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, McGovern, Stone
|Defenders:
|Rowles, Kent, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane, Atkinson
|Midfielders:
|Devlin, Halliday, Haring, Nieuwenhof, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Tait, Lowry, Smith
|Forwards:
|Shankland, Boyce, Oda, Forrest, Tagawa, Vargas
Rosenborg team news
Under interim boss Svein Maalen, Rosenborg will miss Markus Henriksen, Noah Jean Holm and Jonathan Augustinsson on account of injuries.
Despite being well-rested, Maalen may bring in Leo Cornic ahead of Adam Andersson at right-back, while the scorers in the first leg, Emil Frederiksen and Jayden Nelson should feature in attack again.
Isak Snaer Thorvaldsson, who scored the crucial goal Crusaders, should also keep his place in the XI.
Rosenborg possible XI: Hansen; Cornic, Reitan, Jenssen, Pereira; Holse, Borkeeiet, Tagseth; Frederiksen, Thorvaldsson, Nelson.
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hansen, Tangvik
|Defenders:
|Kojen, Rogers, Jenssen, Rosten, Pereira, Reitan, Andersson
|Midfielders:
|Borkeeiet, Nypan, Vaananen, Skarsem, Bjorlo, Skelbred, Holmen, Holden, Cornic, Reitan-Sunde, Tagseth, Holse, Broholm, Nelson, Fredericksen, Ingason
|Forwards:
|Saeter, Sadiku, Aga, Thorvaldsson, Wiedesheim-Paul, Holte
Head-to-Head Record
The two teams have not played against each other before their last meeting wherein Rosenborg defeated Hearts 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Aug 10, 2023
|Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts
|UEFA Europa Conference League