How to watch the Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a fiesty clash in the Scottish Premiership, third-placed Hearts look to bridge the gap between themselves and second-placed Rangers as they welcome the latter to their backyard.

After the defeat to Rangers in the reverse fixture, Hearts have embarked on a thundering run of four consecutive wins. Will Dennis' own goal gave them all three points against Kilmarnock last week as they'll look to build on this winning momentum against a side they have already lost twice this term.

Rangers will be looking to defeat Hearts for the third time this season in all competitions having accomplished the feat twice in the Premiership and League Cup. A win for the visitors would see them just five points behind Celtic as they look to leapfrog them at the summit.

Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Tynecastle Park

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Hearts and Rangers will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fubo, and CBS Sports Network in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

The home side's defensive battery has some crucial names missing with Craig Halkett ruled out because of a cruciate ligament tear, Nathaniel Atkinson nursing an ankle injury, and Odel Offiah recovering from illness.

Barrie McKay and Kenneth Vargas are also sidelined from the fixture with a knee and ankle injury, respectively.

Hearts could stick with the same side with Yutaro Oda and Calem Nieuwenhof looking to retain their position after a scintillating outing last week.

Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Oda, Grant, Baningime, Lowry, Cochrane; Shankland, Boyce

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern Defenders: Kingsley, Kent, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane Midfielders: Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Haring, Halliday, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock Forwards: Oda, Shankland, Boyce, Tagawa

Rangers team news

Rangers defeated St. Mirren last time out thanks to a brace from Abdallah Sima and the winger could operate once again on the flanks for the visitors.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; McCausland, Lawrence, Sima; Dessers



Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Cantwell, Dowell Forwards: Lawrence, Sima, Matonda, Wright, Dessers, McCausland, Danilo, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Nov 2023 Hearts 1-3 Rangers League Cup 29 Oct 2023 Rangers 2-1 Hearts Premiership 25 May 2023 Rangers 2-2 Hearts Premiership 2 Feb 2023 Hearts 0-3 Rangers Premiership 10 Nov 2022 Rangers 1-0 Hearts Premiership

