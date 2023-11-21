Greece vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Greece and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a world-record victory against Gibraltar, Group B leaders France travel to face Greece as both sides wrap up their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Greece enter the contest on the back of a 2-0 victory against New Zealand as the former European champions continue their hunt to reach the beloved tournament once again. With the Netherlands winning 1-0 against Ireland, Greece are scheduled to finish third in Group B but will participate in the playoffs to earn themselves a ticket to Germany to participate in the showpiece event next year.

France thundered an extraordinary 14 goals past Gibraltar to set up a new world-record for their nation. Currently leading Group B, Didier Deschamps' men have a perfect record in their qualifying campaign with seven victories from seven games. With a trip to Greece left, France could march into the showpiece event next year with a scintillating record as they'll be vying to wear the European crown for the first time since 2000.

Greece vs France kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT Venue: OPAP Arena

Greece will host France at the OPAP Arena with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT for the fans in the USA.

How to watch Greece vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Fubo TV in the US while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Petros Mantalos and Dimitrios Kourbelis are the two players missing out as they are touted to serve a one game suspension owing to their numerous yellow cards. Cardiff City pair Dimitrious Goutas and Manolis Siopis are tipped to miss the fixture after the Bluebirds' duo failed to feature against New Zealand as well.

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Bouchalakis, Pelkas; Konstantelias, Giakoumakis, Masouras

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimas, Athanasiadis, Paschalakis Defenders: Baldock, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas, Hatzidiakos, Goutas, Koulierakis, Giannoulis, Vagiannidis, Saliakas, Tzavellas Midfielders: Bouchalakis, Pelkas, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Galanopoulos, Chatzigiovannis, Alexandropoulos Forwards: Konstantelias, Gioakoumakis, Masouras, Bakasetas, Pavlidis, Fountas, Ioannidis

France team news

Riding on the back of a Kylian Mbappe hattrick and braces from Kingsley Coman and Olivier Giroud France netted 14 goals past Gibraltar and Deschamps would be hopeful for a similar performance against Greece.

Giroud could once again make an appearance from the bench with Randal Kolo Muani getting the nod ahead of the AC Milan striker of late.

PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery bagged himself a goal on debut but the young prodigy unfortunately hobbled off the pitch soon after scoring sidelining him from the fixture. Eduardo Camavinga is another name out injured with the Real Madrid star picking up an injury in training ruling him out until January.

Deschamps could tinker with his defensive structure with Jules Kounde and Axel Disasi getting a start while Lens' shot-stopper Brice Samba could get a rare start ahead of Mike Maignan in goal.

France predicted XI: Samba; Kounde, Saliba, Disasi, L. Hernandez; Fofana, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani



Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Areola, Maignan Defenders: Kounde, Saliba, Disasi, L. Hernandez, Clauss, T. Hernandez, Konate, Todibo, Upamecano Midfielders: Fofana, Rabiot, Kamara Forwards: Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Giroud, Coman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Jun 2023 France 1-0 Greece UEFA European Qualifiers 16 Nov 2006 France 1-0 Greece International Friendlies 26 Jun 2004 France 0-1 Greece UEFA European Qualifiers 21 Feb 1996 France 3-1 Greece International Friendlies 27 Feb 1980 France 5-1 Greece International Friendlies

