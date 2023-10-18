Grêmio vs Paranaense: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Grêmio and Paranaense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gremio prepare to host Atletico Paranaense in a top of the table clash in the Brazilian Serie-A on Wednesday with just three points separating the two sides.

Gremio are currently third in the rankings with 44 points from 26 games and have the perfect opportunity to displace Bragantino from the second position with a victory at home. With Botafogo running away with the title, the Tricolor would be focussed at earning direct qualification to the Copa Libertadores which has been threatened with a recent stumble in form. A win on Wednesday could put an end to their streak of two draws and two losses and also help them earn a podium finish this season.

The visitors, on the other hand, are not far behind as they trail their competitors with just three points and could climb up several spots if they leave with three points. Paranaense have managed to pick up 8 points from their available 15 in the last 5 games and are on a much better streak as compared to their opposition.

The absence of Vitor Roque might have demented their hopes but they still have much firepower in their ranks to brush aside a side who have had defensive problems recently.

Grêmio vs Paranaense kick-off time

Date: October 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Arena do Grêmio

Gremio will host Paranaense at the Arena do Gremio with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

How to watch Grêmio vs Paranaense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fanatiz, and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Grêmio team news

Renato Gaucho has several absentees for his side's clash on Wednesday with Felipe Carballo and Mila nursing injuries. Carballo has a pelvic problem to recover from while Mila has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

The home side will also be without the services of Paraguayan international Mathias Villasanti who is out on international duty with Albirroja.

Former Barcelona and Liverpool veteran, Luis Suarez has been the star for the South American side as he's the club's leading goal scorer and assist provider with 9 goals and 6 assists this season. The Uruguayan legend would be vying to add to his scintillating tally of goal contributions before leaving the club as he's heavily linked to a switch to the MLS.

Gremio Predicted XI: Grando; Pedro, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo; Nathan, Pepe, Luan; Cristaldo, Suarez, Ferreira



Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Scheibig, Caique Defenders: Ely, Alves, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo, Pedro, Uvini, Martins, Nata, Pedro, Fabio Midfielders: Ronaldo, Pepe, Cristaldo, Nathan, Gustavinho, Luan Forwards: Suarez, Ferreira, Besozzi, Iturbe, Robert, Galdino, Pedro, Andre

Paranaense team news

Paraeneses' Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque continues to be sidelined because of ankle injury as he looks to return to full fitness before being deployed in the starting eleven.

Chile international Arturo Vidal is dealing with a knee injury and could miss the clash alongside the defensive duo of Pedro Henrique and Fernando who are ruled out with their respective injuries.

The visitors have some massive names returning this week with Thiago Heleno, Bruno Zapelli, and Lucas Esquivel all touted to return for the clash against Gremio.

Heleno has served his suspension and the centre-back could be slotted straight into the starting eleven by the visitors. While the duo of Zapelli and Esquivel was relieved by Argentina's Olympic squad and have since returned to action with the squad.

Paranaense Predicted XI: Bento; Rocha, Heleno, Esquivel; Cuello, Fernandinho, Erick, Vinicius; Bueno, Pablo, Zapelli



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Mycael, Linck, Pereira Defenders: Ivaldo, Felipe, Rocha, Heleno, Esquivel, Caca, Kaue, Peres, Madson Midfielders: Erick, Moura, Fernandinho, Santana, Zapelli, Bueno Forwards: Andrade, Cuello, Canobbio, Cirino, Emersonn, Romula, Willian, Arriagada, Pablo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 May 2023 Paranaense 1-2 Gremio Serie A 27 September 2021 Paranaense 4-2 Gremio Serie A 14 June 2021 Gremio 0-1 Paranaense Serie A 22 February 2021 Gremio 1-0 Paranaense Serie A 26 October 2020 Paranaense 1-2 Gremio Serie A

