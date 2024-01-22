Granada vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Granada and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Atletico Madrid side will travel to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes to face a relegation-threatened Granada outfit in an intriguing La Liga clash.

Granada are in a relegation battle this season as they have just 11 points from their 20 games. The Nasrids have three defeats in their previous four games and the clash against Atletico Madrid could result in another loss for them.

Atletico Madrid enter the contest on the back of a scintillating win against city rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Los Rojiblancos defeated Los Blancos 4-2 in extra time to march through the next phase as Simeone's men look to bring their focus back to the league.

Granada vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes



How to watch Granada vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga clash will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Granada team news

The home side have two major absentees with shot-stopper Raul Fernandez healing from a muscular problem.

Martin Hongla is serving a suspension after an accumulation of yellow cards while Ricard Sanchez could return to the lineup after serving a suspension of his own.

Granada predicted XI: Batalla; Sanchez, Piatkowski, Miquel, Neva; Zaragoza, Ruiz, Villar, Callejon; Uzuni, Boye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Fernandez Defenders: Torrente, Miquel, Carreras, Neva, Sanchez, Manafa, Diaz Midfielders: Gumbau, Petrovic, Villar, Ruiz, Melendo, Perea Forwards: Boye, Callejon, Puertas, Uzuni, Weissman, Diedhiou, Zaragoza

Atletico Madrid team news

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata would once again be leading the visitor's forward battery after the duo put on a show in the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid with the former scoring a thundering solo goal.

As for the absentees, Thomas Lemar remains confined to the treatment room alongside former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mozambique international Reinildo is in the Ivory Coast representing his nation at the AFCON 2023 ruling him out for the fixture.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Morata, Griezmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Aug 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Granada La Liga 20 Apr 2022 Atletico Madrid 0-0 Granada La Liga 22 Dec 2021 Granada 2-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 13 Feb 2021 Granada 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 27 Sept 2020 Atletico Madrid 6-1 Granada La Liga

