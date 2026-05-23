LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Today's game between Girona and Elche will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Girona vs Elche live on Fubo or ESPN Select. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Girona host Elche at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in a LaLiga fixture that has real stakes for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Michel's side sit 18th in the table, one place below their visitors, and have struggled for results in recent weeks. Three defeats from their last five league games have left Girona in a precarious position, and the pressure to perform at home is acute.

Elche arrive one point better off in 17th, but the gap between safety and danger remains uncomfortably thin. Eder Sarabia's team claimed a 1-0 win at Getafe last weekend, a result that gave them some breathing room without fully resolving their situation.

Both clubs are fighting to avoid the drop, which makes this a contest with genuine edge. There is little room for caution from either dugout.

Girona's injury list is significant, with six players currently sidelined. That depth problem has compounded their recent form issues and gives Elche a potential opening going into this match.

Elche are without Yago Santiago through injury but otherwise arrive in relatively better shape. Their win last time out will have lifted confidence ahead of what is effectively a relegation six-pointer.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Girona vs Elche, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Girona vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Girona head into this match with a lengthy injury list. Michel is without Arnau Martinez, Alejandro Frances, Bryan Gil, Cristian Portu, Juan Carlos, and Vladyslav Vanat. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Elche have one injury concern, with Yago Santiago sidelined. Coach Eder Sarabia has no suspensions to contend with, and no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Girona have struggled in their last five LaLiga matches, recording no wins across a run of two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on May 17, and they also fell to Mallorca and Valencia in the same stretch. The two draws came against Real Sociedad, 1-1 on May 14, and Rayo Vallecano, 1-1 on May 11. Girona scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches, a record that reflects a side short on momentum.

Elche arrive with a more encouraging recent record, taking two wins from their last five LaLiga games against two defeats and one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory at Getafe on May 17. They also won 1-2 at Real Oviedo in late April, though defeats to Real Betis, 2-1 on May 12, and Celta Vigo, 3-1 on May 3, sit in the same run. Elche scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on December 7, 2025, when Elche hosted Girona and won 3-0. Before that, the sides met in the Copa del Rey in January 2024, with Girona winning 2-0 away at Elche. Across the last five recorded matches, Girona hold three wins to Elche's two, with the head-to-head record spanning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and Segunda Division fixtures dating back to August 2020.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Girona sit 18th and Elche are placed 17th, with the two clubs separated by a single position going into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Girona vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: