Today's game between Getafe and Osasuna will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Getafe vs Osasuna live on Fubo or ESPN Select. The TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga fixture are listed below.

Getafe host Osasuna at the Coliseum in a LaLiga fixture that closes out the season for two clubs whose campaigns have taken very different shapes. Pepe Bordalas's side sit seventh in the table, while Alessio Lisci's Osasuna arrive in 16th, still looking over their shoulder as the final matchday approaches.

Getafe have been inconsistent across their last month of football. A 3-1 win at Mallorca on May 13 was a positive result, but a 1-0 defeat to Elche last weekend will have left Bordalas frustrated heading into the final game of the campaign.

Osasuna's situation is more pressing. They have lost four of their last five LaLiga matches, with defeats to Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Levante, and Barcelona all arriving in that sequence. Their only win in that run came against Sevilla in late April, and the pressure of 16th place will sharpen focus at the Coliseum.

The visitors are without Victor Munoz through injury and will also be missing Iker Munoz through suspension. Getafe have their own absentees, with Juanmi injured and both Djene and Martin Satriano unavailable due to suspension.

Anterior meetings between these clubs have been close. Osasuna won 2-1 at home earlier this season, and the head-to-head record across recent years shows little to separate them. Getafe will back themselves on home turf, but Osasuna have shown they can cause problems when the stakes are clear.

Read on for all the information you need on where to watch Getafe vs Osasuna, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Getafe vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Getafe head into this fixture without Juanmi through injury. Djene and Martin Satriano are both unavailable due to suspension. Bordalas's projected XI reads: David Soria; Juan Iglesias, Zaid Abner Romero, Allan Nyom, Domingos Duarte; Abdelkabir Abqar, Mauro Arambarri, Damian Caceres, Luis Milla; Borja Mayoral, Mario Martin.

Osasuna travel to Getafe missing Victor Munoz through injury, while Iker Munoz serves a suspension. Lisci's projected XI is: Sergio Herrera; Alejandro Catena, Valentin Rosier, Flavien Boyomo, Abel Bretones; Aimar Oroz, Jon Moncayola, Ruben Garcia, Lucas Torro; Iker Benito, Ante Budimir. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Getafe go into this match with a W1-D1-L3 record from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Elche on May 17, which followed a 3-1 win at Mallorca four days earlier. The run also includes a 0-0 draw at Real Oviedo and defeats to Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona, both by a 0-2 scoreline. Getafe scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Osasuna arrive having won just one of their last five LaLiga games, recording a W1-D0-L4 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat at Espanyol on May 17, and they also lost to Atletico Madrid, Levante, and Barcelona in that sequence. The sole positive result was a 2-1 win at Sevilla in late April. Osasuna scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on October 3, 2025, when Osasuna hosted Getafe and won 2-1. Before that, Getafe claimed a 1-2 victory at El Sadar in March 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Getafe hold a slight edge with two wins to Osasuna's two and one draw, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those five fixtures.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Getafe sit seventh while Osasuna are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Getafe vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: