How to watch La Liga match between Getafe and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Xavi's Barcelona will begin their La Liga title defence when they take on Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday.

Jose Bordalas' men left it until the final matchday to ensure their safety with a goalless draw against Real Valladolid in order to finish two points above the drop zone, while the Catalan giants finished 10 points atop the standings table last season.

Getafe signed out from their pre-season with a 4-1 win over Vitesse, while Barcelona added the Trofeo Juan Gamper to their cabinet after beating Tottenham 4-2 amid their preparations for the new season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Getafe vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EDT Venue: Coliseum Alfonso Perez

The Primera Division match between Getafe and Barcelona is scheduled for August 13, 2023, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez football stadium in Getafe, Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Midfielder Mauro Arambarri would need at least until the end of the month to recover from an ankle injury, with Luis Milla and Enes Unal also rendered unavailable due to injuries.

New club signings Omar Alderete and Portu are in line for their official debuts at the club, while the likes of Jose Angel Carmona and Choco Lozano also vying for a spot in the XI.

On-loan from Real Madrid, Juanmi Latasa can join Portu and Jaime Mata in the front three.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Suarez, Mitrovic, Alderete, Angileri; Alena, Dakonam, Maksimovic; Portu, Latasa, Mata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Djene, Alvarez, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Carmona, Iglesias, Suarez Midfielders: Alena, Maksimovic, Portu Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata

Barcelona team news

Inigo Martinez is yet to recover from the foot injury from last season, but the new signings in Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu are available for selection. That would allow Gavi to venture further up alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen seem to have shaken off their niggles.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Lenglet, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Dest Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Raphina, Ezzalzouli

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Getafe, but at the same time the Deep Blue Ones have recorded two goalless draws in the fixture including the previous encounter at the same venue.

Date Match Competition Apr 16, 2023 Getafe 0-0 Barcelona La Liga Jan 22, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Getafe La Liga May 15, 2022 Getafe 0-0 Barcelona La Liga Aug 29, 2021 Barcelona 2-1 Getafe La Liga Apr 22, 2021 Barcelona 5-2 Getafe La Liga

