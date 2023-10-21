Galaxy vs Dallas: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a wretched MLS campaign, LA Galaxy would be looking to put the curtains on a shambolic season. The home side finished third last season but have been dumped to 13th spot in the Western Conference as they play the last match of the first phase.

LA Galaxy have failed to win any of their previous five games drawing thrice and losing on two occasions and a win in their final encounter could give the fans considerable hope for their next campaign.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have much to lose if they end up on the wrong side of the scoreline on Saturday. With Sporting KC and Minnesota United looking to sneak into the Final Series, Dallas would be hoping to earn at least one point from the contest.

The visitors are currently in the play-off spots of the Final Series with 43 points from 33 games and any slip-ups in their final game could cost them a Final Series spot.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Galaxy vs Dallas kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy will play FC Dallas at the Dignity Health Sports Park with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm ET.

How to watch Galaxy vs Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team news & squads

Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will be without the services of some crucial players with Javier Hernandez and Lucas Calegari recovering from ACL injuries. Gaston Brugman and Martin Caceres are recovering from knee injuries while Jalen Neal has hernia.

Former Barcelona midfielder and LA Galaxy's Spanish star Riqui Puig will also be absent after picking up an ankle injury with his return scheduled to take some time.

LA Galaxy Predicted XI: Bond; Leerdam, Yoshida, Alfaro, Edwards; Cerrillo, Rosell, Fagundez, Costa, Boyd; Sharp



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bond, Micovic, Klinsmann Defenders: Alfaro, Yoshida, Mavinga, Ferkranus, Zavaleta, Aude, Edwards, Leerdman, Cuevas Midfielders: Cerrillo, Rosell, Delgado, Aguirre, Saldana Forwards: Fagundez, Boyd, Vivi, Perez, Costa, Barrios, Joveljic, Judd, Sharp

Dallas team news

FC Dallas' side are also nursing several injuries before their final clash of the first phase. Sebastian Lletget will only feature in the Final Series if his side goes through while Facundo Quignon would be vying to return to full fitness before the clash against LA Galaxy.

Tarik Scott and Geovane Jesus are recovering from an ACL and a knee injury and will be unfit for selection.

FC Dallas Predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Burgess, Farfan; Arriola, Pomykal, Illarramendi, Velasco; Obrian, Ferreira



Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera Defenders: Martinez, Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Endeley, Twumasi Midfielders: Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Velasco, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

LA Galaxy are winless against FC Dallas in their previous five games with the latter winning on four occasions and drawing once.

Date Match Competition 5 March 2023 Dallas 3-1 Galaxy MLS 31 July 2022 Dallas 1-0 Galaxy MLS 15 May 2022 Galaxy 1-3 Dallas MLS 24 October 2021 Galaxy 2-2 Dallas MLS 25 July 2021 Dallas 4-0 Galaxy MLS

