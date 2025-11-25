How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Union SG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Galatasaray will face Union Saint-Gilloise (Union SG) on Tuesday at Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Galatasaray is one of the Turkish league's top teams and is aiming to progress further in Europe's premier competition. Union SG, Belgian champions, are competing with ambition to make an impact in the Champions League this season.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Union St.Gilloise online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Galatasaray vs Union St.Gilloise kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played on Tuesday, at Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray’s victory at the weekend came with several setbacks, as Wilfried Singo, Mario Lemina and Yusuf Demir all departed early due to injuries and are doubtful for Tuesday’s fixture.

They add to an already lengthy absentee list that includes Victor Osimhen, Yunus Akgun,Berkan Kutlu and Kaan Ayhan.

Union St.Gilloise team news

Further reducing their options, Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci have been issued suspensions following betting-related violations in Turkish football and will be out long-term.

Union SG also picked up fresh concerns, with Fedde Leysen joining Mohammed Fuseini, Guillaume François, Ivan Pavlic and goalkeeper Jens Teunckens on the injury list.

