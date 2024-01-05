Fulham vs Rotherham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Fulham and Rotherham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League side Fulham square off against second-tier side Rotherham United in an intriguing FA Cup fixture.

Fulham's shambolic run of three defeats in the Premier League ended with a scintillating victory against Arsenal. The Cottagers have also reached the semi-final of the EFL Cup and are tipped to march through the next round of the FA Cup as well.

Rotherham United are seeded at the foot of the Championship table with just three wins from their 26 games this season. The side have not reached the fourth round of the competition since 2001-02 and they'll be looking to weave themselves a fairytale.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Rotherham United kick-off time

Date: January 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham will welcome Rotherham United at the Craven Cottage with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Fulham vs Rotherham United online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham have some major names missing from the squad due to international duty with all of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Fode Ballo-Toure travelling for the African Cup of Nations.

Adama Traore is nursing a thigh injury while Tim Ream is sidelined due to a calf problem.

Fulham predicted XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Rotherham United team news

The visitors remain without the services of Lee Peltier, Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys who are nursing hamstring problems. Grant Hall (hip), Fred Onyedinma (muscle), Andre Green (Achilles) and Shane Ferguson (hernia) are also confined to the treatment room.

Rotherham United predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Odoffin, Morrison, Revan, Bramall; Rathbone, Tiehi, Clucas; Hugill, Nombe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johansson, Phillips, Ford Defenders: Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier Midfielders: Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres Forwards: Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 1, 2017 Rotherham United 0-1 Fulham Championship December 14, 2016 Fulham 2-1 Rotherham United Championship December 30, 2015 Fulham 4-1 Rotherham United Championship August 29, 2015 Rotherham United 1-3 Fulham Championship April 16, 2015 Fulham 1-1 Rotherham United Championship

