Fulham vs Rotherham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League side Fulham square off against second-tier side Rotherham United in an intriguing FA Cup fixture.
Fulham's shambolic run of three defeats in the Premier League ended with a scintillating victory against Arsenal. The Cottagers have also reached the semi-final of the EFL Cup and are tipped to march through the next round of the FA Cup as well.
Rotherham United are seeded at the foot of the Championship table with just three wins from their 26 games this season. The side have not reached the fourth round of the competition since 2001-02 and they'll be looking to weave themselves a fairytale.
Fulham vs Rotherham United kick-off time
|Date:
|January 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
Fulham will welcome Rotherham United at the Craven Cottage with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET in the US.
How to watch Fulham vs Rotherham United online - TV channels & live streams
The FA Cup match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
Fulham have some major names missing from the squad due to international duty with all of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Fode Ballo-Toure travelling for the African Cup of Nations.
Adama Traore is nursing a thigh injury while Tim Ream is sidelined due to a calf problem.
Fulham predicted XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Muniz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak, Benda
|Defenders:
|Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete
|Midfielders:
|Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi
Rotherham United team news
The visitors remain without the services of Lee Peltier, Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys who are nursing hamstring problems. Grant Hall (hip), Fred Onyedinma (muscle), Andre Green (Achilles) and Shane Ferguson (hernia) are also confined to the treatment room.
Rotherham United predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Odoffin, Morrison, Revan, Bramall; Rathbone, Tiehi, Clucas; Hugill, Nombe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johansson, Phillips, Ford
|Defenders:
|Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier
|Midfielders:
|Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres
|Forwards:
|Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 1, 2017
|Rotherham United 0-1 Fulham
|Championship
|December 14, 2016
|Fulham 2-1 Rotherham United
|Championship
|December 30, 2015
|Fulham 4-1 Rotherham United
|Championship
|August 29, 2015
|Rotherham United 1-3 Fulham
|Championship
|April 16, 2015
|Fulham 1-1 Rotherham United
|Championship