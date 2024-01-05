This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Fulham vs Rotherham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
FA Cup
Craven Cottage
How to watch the FA Cup match between Fulham and Rotherham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League side Fulham square off against second-tier side Rotherham United in an intriguing FA Cup fixture.

Fulham's shambolic run of three defeats in the Premier League ended with a scintillating victory against Arsenal. The Cottagers have also reached the semi-final of the EFL Cup and are tipped to march through the next round of the FA Cup as well.

Rotherham United are seeded at the foot of the Championship table with just three wins from their 26 games this season. The side have not reached the fourth round of the competition since 2001-02 and they'll be looking to weave themselves a fairytale.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Rotherham United kick-off time

Date:January 5, 2023
Kick-off time:2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT
Venue:Craven Cottage

Fulham will welcome Rotherham United at the Craven Cottage with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Fulham vs Rotherham United online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The FA Cup match will be available to stream on ESPN+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham have some major names missing from the squad due to international duty with all of Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, and Fode Ballo-Toure travelling for the African Cup of Nations.

Adama Traore is nursing a thigh injury while Tim Ream is sidelined due to a calf problem.

Fulham predicted XI: Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Muniz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leno, Rodak, Benda
Defenders:Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete
Midfielders:Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris
Forwards:Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Rotherham United team news

The visitors remain without the services of Lee Peltier, Tyler Blackett and Cameron Humphreys who are nursing hamstring problems.  Grant Hall (hip), Fred Onyedinma (muscle), Andre Green (Achilles) and Shane Ferguson (hernia) are also confined to the treatment room.

Rotherham United predicted XI: Johansson; Lembikisa, Odoffin, Morrison, Revan, Bramall; Rathbone, Tiehi, Clucas; Hugill, Nombe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johansson, Phillips, Ford
Defenders:Morrison, Hall, Ayala, Bramall, Revan, Lembikisa, Peltier
Midfielders:Tiehi, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Appiah, Durose, Ayres
Forwards:Eaves, Hugill, Kelly, Nombe, McGuckin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 1, 2017Rotherham United 0-1 FulhamChampionship
December 14, 2016Fulham 2-1 Rotherham UnitedChampionship
December 30, 2015Fulham 4-1 Rotherham UnitedChampionship
August 29, 2015Rotherham United 1-3 FulhamChampionship
April 16, 2015Fulham 1-1 Rotherham UnitedChampionship

