Fulham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

How to watch the EFL Cup match between Fulham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie with the scoreline currently favouring the latter 2-1.

Fulham started the first leg in sublime form as they led the tie during the halfway mark at Anfield. But Liverpool's waves of attacks in the second half destroyed their resilience as the side conceded two goals in just three minutes to lose the clash. Marco Silva will be hoping for better application and continued resilience when they host the English heavyweights in the second leg.

The Reds came back from a goal behind to score twice as Jurgen Klopp's men produced another scintillating comeback. Darwin Nunez's introduction in the second half turned out to be a masterstroke by Klopp as the Uruguayan forward bagged two assists to help the Reds capture the lead in the first leg and they now look to book a place in the final of the domestic competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham will welcome Liverpool to the Craven Cottage on January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Fulham and Liverpool will be available on ESPN+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Former Barcelona and Wolves winger Adama Traore is the solitary injury absentee for Fulham with the Spaniard recovering from a hamstring issue. He could recover before the fixture against Liverpool, however, will only be deployed from the bench if necessary.

Fulham will also be without the services of Alex Iwobi, Fode Ballo-Toure, and Calvin Bassey with the trio currently representing their respective nations at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's fans' hearts would have skipped a beat when talismanic winger Mohamed Salah hobbled off the pitch during international duty but the Egyptian international is tipped to return for the AFCON if his nation makes it through to the semi-finals and could be back in action for Klopp's men soon.

In the meantime, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez bagged braces in their 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League and the attacking duo will be once again be in action against Fulham. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo has been in sublime form in the EFL Cup chipping in with crucial goals, including the winner at Anfield in the first leg, and he'll be the third member of Liverpool's forward battery.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Joel Matip (ACL), Ben Doak (knee), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Andrew Robertson (shoulder) are the list of injury absentees for the Reds while Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo is out of contention as he's playing at the AFC Asian Cup.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez



Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Ramsay, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Jan 2024 Liverpool 2-1 Fulham EFL Cup 3 Dec 2023 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham Premier League 4 May 2023 Liverpool 1-0 Fulham Premier League 6 Aug 2022 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 7 Mar 2021 Liverpool 0-1 Fulham Premier League

Useful links