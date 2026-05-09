Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

Today's game between Fulham and Bournemouth will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Fulham vs Bournemouth in the United States are listed below. English-language viewers can watch live on USA Network, with DirecTV Stream and Sling TV both carrying the broadcast for those who prefer flexible streaming packages. Spanish-language coverage is available on UNIVERSO.

- Watch live on USA Network via the Goal.com guide to streaming USA Network - Live stream via DirecTV Stream - Live stream via Sling TV - Spanish-language coverage on UNIVERSO via the Goal.com guide to streaming UNIVERSO

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you get around geo-restrictions. A VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection and lets you change your virtual location to a country where the match is being broadcast, allowing you to watch without interruption.

Fulham host Bournemouth at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides with contrasting recent trajectories against each other on the banks of the Thames.

Marco Silva's side head into this match having lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their most recent outing, a result that ended a promising run of form. Before that defeat at the Emirates, Fulham had beaten Aston Villa and gone unbeaten in three of their previous four league games, showing the kind of solidity that has kept them competitive in the mid-table picture.

Bournemouth arrive at Craven Cottage in considerably better shape. Andoni Iraola's side thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 on the road in their last match and have lost just once in their last five Premier League outings, a run that included away wins at both Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Cherries sit sixth in the Premier League table, and a win here would further cement their grip on a European place. Young striker Eli Junior Kroupi has been one of the more eye-catching performers in Bournemouth's attack this season, offering a consistent threat that opposing defences have found difficult to contain.

Fulham will need to be at their best to contain a Bournemouth side that has shown a real appetite for the fight in recent weeks. The hosts carry their own injury concerns, with several players unavailable, and Silva will need to organise carefully to limit the damage Iraola's forward line can inflict.

Craven Cottage has been a difficult venue to visit this season, and Fulham will draw confidence from their home record as they look to bounce back from the Arsenal defeat. The atmosphere along the river tends to suit the home side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fulham will be without Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon, and Kevin through injury ahead of this fixture. Silva has no suspended players to work around, and the probable XI features Bernd Leno in goal, with a back four of Joachim Andersen, Timothy Castagne, Antonee Robinson, and Calvin Bassey. Emile Smith Rowe, Samuel Chukwueze, Harry Wilson, Sasa Lukic, and Harrison Reed are named in midfield, with Raul Jimenez leading the attack.

Bournemouth head to west London without Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, and Julio Soler, all sidelined through injury. Iraola has no suspended players available, and the projected XI shows Neto Petrovic in goal, a back four of James Hill, Alexis Truffert, Marcos Senesi, and Adam Jimenez, with Rayan, Antoine Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi, Tyler Adams, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson completing the lineup.

Form

Fulham have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, though before that they beat Aston Villa 1-0 and held Brentford to a goalless draw. An earlier 3-1 win over Burnley also features in that run, alongside a 2-0 loss to Liverpool. Fulham scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Bournemouth's last five Premier League games have produced three wins and two draws. The Cherries beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their most recent match and also claimed victories at Newcastle United and Arsenal, both by a 2-1 scoreline. Draws against Leeds, 2-2, and Manchester United, 2-2, complete the picture. Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded six during that run, and they have not lost a league game since mid-March.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in October 2025, when Bournemouth hosted Fulham in the Premier League and won 3-1. Before that, Bournemouth also claimed a 1-0 home victory in April 2025. Across the last five Premier League meetings between the clubs, Bournemouth have won three times to Fulham's one, with one draw; the sides shared a 2-2 result at Craven Cottage in December 2024, while Fulham's only win in the sequence came in a 3-1 home victory in February 2024.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Fulham sit 11th while Bournemouth occupy sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: