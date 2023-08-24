Fluminense vs Olimpia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Fluminense and Olimpia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Olimpia will lock horns for the second successive year in the Copa Libertadores as the Maracana prepares itself for a feisty affair.

The home side is currently seeded in the fourth spot in the Brasileiro table and despite being just two points behind Palmeiras, Fluminense are 14 points behind Botafogo who sit at the pinnacle of the summit.

The Brazilian outfit has been shambolic in front of goal with just 28 goals this season and would be hoping to finish the league campaign on a high despite the struggles. Fluminense would currently be focused on defeating Olimpia who got the better of their rivals the last time the two sides met in the same competition.

Olimpia's have kicked off their league campaign in the worst possible fashion. The Paraguayan side has accumulated just six points from their first seven games and are in need of a change in environment for a change of results.

Despite going down in the first leg against Flamengo in the previous round, Olimpia turned around the aggregate score to march deeper into the competition, and manager Francisco Arce would be hoping to see a similar performance against a strong side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fluminense vs Olimpia kick-off time

Date: August 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Maracana

Flamengo will play hosts to Olimpia at the Maracana with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT

How to watch Fluminense vs Olimpia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Fanatiz, fuboTV, and Sling TV and viewers can also watch it on television on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

The Fluminense side is not expected to have many changes but former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is touted to be sidelined after picking up an injury. Diogo Barbosa who has himself returned from a knock will take Marcelo's place in the eleven.

Brazilian forward Lima is tipped to sit on the bench with John Kennedy displacing the forward after the latter scored his side's game-winning goal after coming from the bench in the last match.

Centre-back Jorge and defensive midfielder Alexsander are also on the injury table but their absence won't trouble Fluminense's game plans.

Fluminense Predicted XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Barbosa; Andre, Kennedy, Ganso; Arias, Keno, Cano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Arias, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso Forwards: Keno, Giovanni, Kennedy, Cano, Lele. Elias

Olimpia team news

Youngsters Diego Torres and Alan Esteche could find it difficult to return to the side's starting eleven after being substituted in the first-half of Olimpia's last game. Experienced campaigners Hugo Fernandez and Fernando Cardoza could walk into the side for the crucial encounter.

The centre-back duo of Saul Salcedo and Luis Caceres are also sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture and a torn ligament respectively.

Olimpia Predicted XI: Frutos; Salazar, Romana, Viera, Fernandez; Torres, Quintana, Gomez, Cardozo; Ayala, Bruera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olveira, Frutos, Espinola Defenders: Gamarra, Zarate, Romana, Alcaraz, Zabala, Torres, Salazar, Otalvaro, Fernandez, Viera Midfielders: Gomez, Martinez, Ortiz, H. Quintana, S. Quintana, Cardozo, Silva Forwards: Cano, Torres, Romero, Gonzalez, Paiva, Bruera, Montenegro, Walk, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Fluminense have just won a single game against Olimpia while the latter have emerged victorious twice.

Date Match Competition 17 March 2022 Olimpia 2-0 Fluminense CONMEBOL Libertadores 10 March 2022 Fluminense 3-1 Olimpia CONMEBOL Libertadores 30 May 2013 Olimpia 2-1 Fluminense CONMEBOL Libertadores 23 May 2013 Fluminense 0-0 Olimpia CONMEBOL Libertadores

