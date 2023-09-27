Fluminense and Internacional will cross swords with each other in the first leg of the semi final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday.
Fluminense are involved in a crucial battle of spots at the summit of the table. With Botafogo running away with the trophy, there's tight competition from spot second to seventh in the Brazilian Serie A. But their focus would be laid on winning the Copa Libertadores and laying the foundation of marching towards the final with a victory in the first leg.
Fluminense thrashed Olimpia 2-0 and 1-3 in the previous round to qualify for the semi-finals and will be vying to reach the finals with two victories against Internacional. The visitors, on the other hand, have faced some tough sides on their route to the semi-finals. Beating River Plate in the Round of 16, Internacional then thrashed Bolivar in the quarter finals.
Internacional have been clinical in front of goal this season and will once again look to outscore Fluminense when the two sides face each other.
Fluminense vs Internacional kick-off time
|Date:
|September 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã)
Fluminense will host Internacional at the famous Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã) with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.
How to watch Fluminense vs Internacional online - TV channels & live streams
The CONMEBOL Libertadores fixture between Fluminense and Internacional will not be telecasted on TV but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Fluminense team news
Fluminense have a few absentees heading into the first leg of the fixture against Internacional. Brazilian centre-back Vitor Mendes is missing after being granted special leave by Fluminense's hierarchy.
Mendes' counterpart Jorge is also sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture while defensive midfielder Alexsander is ruled out with a knee concern.
The forward duo of John Kennedy and German Cano have been scintillating for the Brazilian outfit this season with the former scoring four goals and the latter leading the club's goalscoring charts with seven goals.
Fluminense Predicted XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Golano; Lima, Andre, Martinelli, Keno; Kennedy, Cano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rangel, Fabio, Eudes
|Defenders:
|Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier
|Midfielders:
|Andre, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Arias, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso
|Forwards:
|Keno, Giovanni, Gonzalez, Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Elias
Internacional team news
Brazilian centre-back Vitao is unfit for selection after a hamstring problem while his club teammate Rodrigo Moledo is serving suspension after a doping ban.
The two other absentees for Internacional are American midfielder Johnny who has a sprained ankle and left-winger Pedro Henrique who is nursing an arm injury.
Internacional Predicted XI: Rochet; Bustos, Gomes, Hernandez, Dalbert; Gabriel; Dias, de Pena; Henrique;Adriano, Lucca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Keiller, Anthoni, Junior
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Mercado, Dalbert, Lara, Rene, Rangel, Bustos, Mallo, Gomes
|Midfielders:
|Gabriel, Campanharo, Ramos, Dias, Romulu, de Pena, Aranguiz, Henrique, Mauricio, Patrick, Estevao
|Forwards:
|Wanderson, Dias, Barros, Valencia, Lucca, Adriano
Head-to-Head Record
In the past five games between the two sides, Fluminense have won twice while Internacional have emerged victorious thrice.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10 July 2023
|Fluminense 2-0 Internacional
|Serie A
|15 August 2022
|Internacional 3-0 Fluminense
|Serie A
|24 April 2022
|Fluminense 0-1 Internacional
|Serie A
|25 November 2021
|Fluminense 1-0 Internacional
|Serie A
|16 August 2021
|Internacional 4-2 Fluminense
|Serie A