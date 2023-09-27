How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Fluminense and Internacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Internacional will cross swords with each other in the first leg of the semi final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday.

Fluminense are involved in a crucial battle of spots at the summit of the table. With Botafogo running away with the trophy, there's tight competition from spot second to seventh in the Brazilian Serie A. But their focus would be laid on winning the Copa Libertadores and laying the foundation of marching towards the final with a victory in the first leg.

Fluminense thrashed Olimpia 2-0 and 1-3 in the previous round to qualify for the semi-finals and will be vying to reach the finals with two victories against Internacional. The visitors, on the other hand, have faced some tough sides on their route to the semi-finals. Beating River Plate in the Round of 16, Internacional then thrashed Bolivar in the quarter finals.

Internacional have been clinical in front of goal this season and will once again look to outscore Fluminense when the two sides face each other.

Fluminense vs Internacional kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã)

Fluminense will host Internacional at the famous Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã) with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch Fluminense vs Internacional online - TV channels & live streams

The CONMEBOL Libertadores fixture between Fluminense and Internacional will not be telecasted on TV.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Fluminense have a few absentees heading into the first leg of the fixture against Internacional. Brazilian centre-back Vitor Mendes is missing after being granted special leave by Fluminense's hierarchy.

Mendes' counterpart Jorge is also sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture while defensive midfielder Alexsander is ruled out with a knee concern.

The forward duo of John Kennedy and German Cano have been scintillating for the Brazilian outfit this season with the former scoring four goals and the latter leading the club's goalscoring charts with seven goals.

Fluminense Predicted XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Golano; Lima, Andre, Martinelli, Keno; Kennedy, Cano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rangel, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Nino, Marlon, Manoel, Melo, Braz, Marcelo, Barbosa, Guga, Xavier Midfielders: Andre, Vinicius, Santos, Martinelli, Daniel, Arias, Fernandez, Lima, Ganso Forwards: Keno, Giovanni, Gonzalez, Kennedy, Cano, Lele, Elias

Internacional team news

Brazilian centre-back Vitao is unfit for selection after a hamstring problem while his club teammate Rodrigo Moledo is serving suspension after a doping ban.

The two other absentees for Internacional are American midfielder Johnny who has a sprained ankle and left-winger Pedro Henrique who is nursing an arm injury.

Internacional Predicted XI: Rochet; Bustos, Gomes, Hernandez, Dalbert; Gabriel; Dias, de Pena; Henrique;Adriano, Lucca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Keiller, Anthoni, Junior Defenders: Hernandez, Mercado, Dalbert, Lara, Rene, Rangel, Bustos, Mallo, Gomes Midfielders: Gabriel, Campanharo, Ramos, Dias, Romulu, de Pena, Aranguiz, Henrique, Mauricio, Patrick, Estevao Forwards: Wanderson, Dias, Barros, Valencia, Lucca, Adriano

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five games between the two sides, Fluminense have won twice while Internacional have emerged victorious thrice.

Date Match Competition 10 July 2023 Fluminense 2-0 Internacional Serie A 15 August 2022 Internacional 3-0 Fluminense Serie A 24 April 2022 Fluminense 0-1 Internacional Serie A 25 November 2021 Fluminense 1-0 Internacional Serie A 16 August 2021 Internacional 4-2 Fluminense Serie A

