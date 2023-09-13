Flamengo vs Paranaense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Paranaense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Paranaense in a Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Wednesday at the Kleber Andrade Stadium. Both teams will be hoping to claim three points to climb up the table in their 23rd league game of the ongoing season.

Flamengo are fourth in the standings but their points tally is the same as that of Gremio who are third. Paranaense are further behind in seventh and are struggling to pick up wins.

The hosts have won two out of their last three games and are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions. On the other hand, the visitors have registered only one victory in eight outings.

Flamengo vs Paranaense kick-off time

Date: September 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8.30pm EDT Venue: Kleber Andrade Stadium

The game between Flamengo and Paranaense will be played at the Kleber Andrade Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Flamengo vs Paranaense online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and Vix+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo may have to wait another week for Guillermo Varela's return as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo are still out of action due to thigh injuries.

Henrique has scored eight goals against El Paranaense in his career, while Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa have each found the net seven times. They will hope to keep that up with the teams set to meet on Wednesday.

Flamengo predicted XI: Cunha; Franca, Bruno, Luiz, Lucas; Pulgar, Maia; Ribeiro, Gerson, B. Henrique; Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cunha, Santos Defenders: Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Luiz, Matheuzinho, Wesley Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Maia, Jesus, Hugo, de Arrascaeta, Riberio, Gerson Forwards: Everton, Henrique, Barbosa, Araujo, Pedro, Luiz

Paranaense team news

Pedro Henrique is unlikely to play any part in this match for Furacao due to a broken ankle. Christian and Bento will join him on the medical room as they are nursing thigh injuries.

Fernandinho is unavailable after receiving a red card on Saturday. On the positive side, Vinicius Kaue is eligible to make his return from suspension.

Vitor Roque played a crucial role in their recent draw on Saturday by scoring the equalizing goal. This goal brought his domestic season tally to 11, which is just two goals fewer than Botafogo's Tiquinho Soares who is leading in the Golden Boot race.

Paranaense predicted XI: Linck; Madson, Caca, Heleno, Esquivel; Erick, Zapelli, Cuello; Bueno, Roque, Pablo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Mycael, Linck, Pereira Defenders: Ivaldo, Hendrique, Felipe, Rocha, Heleno, Pedrinho, Esquivel, Fernando, Kaue, Zanella, Khellven, Madson, Ataide Midfielders: Erick, Moura, Fernandinho, Christian, Cittadini, Santana, Garcia, Murilo, Terans, Dudu, Danielzinho, Vitinho, Andrade, Cuello, Jaja, Canobbio, Cirino, Emersonn, Reinaldo Forwards: Roque, Arriagada, Pablo, Bigode, Julimar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 Athletico Paranaense 0 - 2 Flamengo Copa Brazil July 2023 Flamengo 2 - 1 Athletico Paranaense Copa Brazil May 2023 Athletico Paranaense 2 - 1 Flamengo Brasileiro October 2022 Flamengo 1 - 0 Athletico Paranaense CONMEBOL Libertadores August 2022 Athletico Paranaense 0 - 1 Flamengo Copa Brazil

