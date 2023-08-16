This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Flamengo vs Gremio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Copa do Brasil
Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã)
How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Flamengo and Gremio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo have the advantage over Gremio as they head into their second leg encounter of the Copa do Brasil semi-finals on Wednesday.

Rubro-Negro clinched the reverse fixture 2-0 where Gabriel Barbosa was on target besides an own-goal by Bruno Alves after Gremio were reduced to 10-men on account of Walter Kannemann picking two yellow cards in the same game.

Flamengo come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in Brasileirao, thanks to Pedro's 90th-minute equaliser from the spot.

Whereas Gremio are now a point above Wednesday's rivals in the league following a 2-1 win over Fluminense at the weekend where Bitello and Ferreira were on target.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Gremio kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 16, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT / 1:30am BST*
Venue:Estadio Journalista Mario Filho, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

*On August 17.

The Copa do Brasil match between Flamengo and Gremio will be played at Maracana Stadium, officially named Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho, at 8:30pm ET on August 16.

How to watch Flamengo vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch or stream online in the US, but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo boss Jorge Sampaoli only has one injury concern to deal with, as Gabriel Noga is ruled out with a knock to the knee.

Meanwhile, Rubro-Negro will be under pressure to complete the job owing to their exit from the Copa Libertadores as Barbosa will be expected to deliver the good in attack once again.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Allan; Hugo, Henrique, De Arrascaeta; Barbosa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Wallace, Rossi, H. Santos, Souza, Cunha, K. Santos
Defenders:Alves, Furtado, Barone, Pereira, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Matheuzinho, Varela, Wesley, Sales
Midfielders:Allan, Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Evertton, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Vidal, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves
Forwards:Pedro, Barbosa, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Gremio team news

Kannemann would be suspended after being sent off in the reverse fixture, and other than that Gremio boss Renato Portaluppi has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Clube de Todos will be looking to make their second appearance in the Copa do Brasil final since a runner-up finish against Palmeiras in 2021.

Bitello and Ferreira should be involved from midfield with Pedro in attack.

Gremio possible XI: Grando; Fabio, Ely, Alves, Reinaldo; Bitello, Ronald, Villasanti, Ferreira; Galvao, Pedro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Brenno, Grando, Adriel, Scheibig, Caique
Defenders:Ely, Albes, Uvivi, Nata, Martins, Viery, Ramos, Barbosa, Reinaldo, Ciuabano, Wesley, Ze Guilherme, Fabio, Pedro, Luciano
Midfielders:Villasanti, Darlan, Silva, Ronald, Santos, Milla, Bitello, Carballo, Pepe, Thiciano, Cristaldo, Campaz, Nathan, Lucas, Vina, Silva, Luan, Isaque, Gustavinho, Kelvin, Gomes, Ferreira, Iturba, Zinho, Besozzi, Ribeiro, Lian, Guilherme, Galdino, Rubens
Forwards:Pedro, Souza, Barcellos, Clemente, Noguera

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo defeated Gremio 6-0 over two legs of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals in 2021, and in their most recent league meeting picked up a 3-0 win at the Maracana.

In the last six games of the fixture across all competitions, Flamengo recorded four clean sheets and scored 13 goals including a 2-2 draw at Gremio.

DateMatchCompetition
Jul 26, 2023Gremio 0-2 FlamengoCopa do Brasil
Jun 11, 2023Flamengo 3-0 GremioBrasileirao
Nov 23, 2021Gremio 2-2 FlamengoBrasileirao
Sep 19, 2021Flamengo 0-1 GremioBrasileirao
Sep 15, 2021Flamengo 2-0 GremioCopa do Brasil
Aug 25, 2021Gremio 0-4 FlamengoCopa do Brasil

Useful links