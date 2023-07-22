Flamengo vs América MG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and América MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams from opposite sides of the table lock horns in the Brazilian Serie-A as Flamengo host America MG in a feisty clash.

Flamengo will be vying to reduce the gap between themselves and league leaders Botafogo with a win against the visitors. Jorge Sampaoli's side enter the contest on the back of two successive draws and any more upsets could give Botafogo a considerable cushion at the pinnacle of the table.

While Flamengo would be looking to retain their domestic triumphs from last season, the Brazilian outfit would look to replicate their heroics from 2020 as they compete for the Brazilian crown.

On the other hand, America MG continues its battle at the foot of the table. The bottom-ranked side have garnered just nine points from 14 games and is on a winless streak extending to five games.

America Mineiro did manage to turn around a 2-1 deficit in the Round of 32 of the Copa Sudamericana and Vagner Mancini would be hoping to see a similar performance from his side on Saturday.

Flamengo vs América MG kick-off time

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã)

Flamengo will face America MG at the Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã) with kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Flamengo vs América MG online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Flamengo and America Mineiro can be watched on TV on Paramount+ and streamed on Fanatiz and ViX+

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Erick Pulgar, Bruno Henrique and Mateuzinho are the three players touted to be sidelined due to various injuries. While Brazilian forward Luiz Araujo will be another absentee after being suspended in injury-time in Flamengo's last encounter against Fluminense.

Midfielder Allan is tipped to return to Flamengo's side and could be seen marshalling the midfield for the Brazilian side.

Flamengo Predicted XI: Queiroz; Franca, Luiz, Pereira, Luis; Allan, Gerson; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Everton; Gabriel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Queiroz, Cunha, Rossi Defenders: W. Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton, Luis, D. Luiz, Caio Midfielders: Maia, Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Varela, Allan Forwards: Ribeiro, Barbosa, Everton, Goncalves

América MG team news

Bottom-ranked America MG also have a long catalogue of injured players including the likes of Mikael, Ricardo Silva, Dada Belmonte and Adyson.

Manager Sampaoli could give another opportunity to the players who thrashed Colo-Colo 5-1 in their last meeting as he looks to explore ways to survive in Brazil's premier division.

America MG Predicted XI: Pasinato; Kal, Eder, Julio; Rodriguinho, Ale, Breno, Vichiatto; Matheusinho, Varanda; Mastriani



Position Players Goalkeepers: Pasinato, Cavichioli Defenders: Marlon, Eder, Maidana, Avelar, Pereira, Da Silva, Julio, Marcinho Midfielders: Martinez, Kal, Cardoso, Azevedo, Breno, Ale Forwards: Everaldo, Benitez, Juninho, Mastriani, Goncalves, Pedrinho, Paulista

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo have not lost to America MG in their previous five encounters as they have managed to conquer Mancini's troops on three occasions and have been held in a stalemate twice.

Date Match Competition 23 October 2022 America MG 1-2 Flamengo Serie A 26 June 2022 Flamengo 3-0 America MG Serie A 26 September 2021 America MG 1-1 Flamengo Serie A 14 June 2021 Flamengo 2-0 America MG Serie A 27 August 2018 America MG 2-2 Flamengo Serie A

