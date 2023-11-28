Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid would be vying to maintain their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League as they travel to Netherlands to face third-placed Feyenoord.
Feyenoord have two wins and two defeats in the UEFA Champions League this term putting them in the third position and one point behind Lazio who are competing to make it through to the next round. With Lazio touted to lock horns with a struggling Celtic side, Feyenoord would want to produce a magical performance against the group leaders.
Diego Simeone's men have had a rollercoaster of a campaign in the UCL this term. While they thumped Celtic 6-0 last time out, Los Rojiblancos conceded a goal from Lazio's goalkeeper in stoppage time to drop points in the first game. The Spanish heavyweights will would want to follow up their scintillating performance with another victory against Feyenoord.
Feyenoord vs Atlético kick-off time
|Date:
|November 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Stadion Feijenoord
Feyenoord will host Atletico Madrid at the Stadion Feijenoord with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 pm PT.
How to watch Feyenoord vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be available to watch on Paramount+, Fubo, ViX+, and CBS Sports Network with highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Page. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Feyenoord team news
Santiago Gimenez will be incharge of leading the line with Alireza Jahanbakhsh picking up an injury during international duty. Dutch defender Bart Nieuwkoop is ruled out of the fixture because of a hamstring injury giving an opportunity to Gernot Trauner.
Feyenoord predicted XI: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber; Paixao, Stengs, Ivanusec; Gimenez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Van Sas, Lamprou
|Defenders:
|Hancko, Trauner, Hartman, Beelen, Lopez, Geertruida
|Midfielders:
|Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van Den Belt, Zechiel, Timber, Milambo, Stengs, Lingr
|Forwards:
|Paixao, Gimenez, Dilrosun, Ivanusec, Sauer, Minteh, Ueda
Atlético team news
Midfielder Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee for Diego Simeone's men because of an achilles problem.
Dutch forward Memphis Depay is doubtful for the clash with a muscle problem while Vitolo is nursing a knee injury meaning Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, and Alvaro Morata could shoulder the goalscoring responsibility.
Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme; Correa, Griezmann; Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul
|Forwards:
|Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata,
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|4 Oct 2023
|Atletico Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
|UEFA Champions League
|8 Aug 2021
|Feyenoord 2-1 Atletico Madrid
|Club Friendlies