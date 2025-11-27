How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fenerbahçe will face Ferencváros on Thursday at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, in a UEFA Europa League group stage match.

Fenerbahçe currently ranks 15th in the group, while Ferencváros holds third place. Both teams will be seeking important points to improve their standings in the competition.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at Chobani Stadium, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce must cope without Fred, Ismail Yüksek and Jayden Oosterwolde, as all three are sidelined through accumulated yellow cards.

Ferencvaros team news

Ferencváros, meanwhile, are close to full strength. They report no definite losses for this fixture, although Stefan Gartenmann’s involvement is uncertain.

