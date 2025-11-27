+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoFerencvaros
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Fenerbahce and Ferencvaros, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahçe will face Ferencváros on Thursday at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, in a UEFA Europa League group stage match. 

Fenerbahçe currently ranks 15th in the group, while Ferencváros holds third place. Both teams will be seeking important points to improve their standings in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.   

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Europa League
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

The match will be played on Thursday at Chobani Stadium, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Ferencvaros lineups

FenerbahceHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestFTC
31
Ederson
3
A. Brown
27
N. Semedo
14
Y. Demir
37
M. Skriniar
11
E. Alvarez
9
K. Akturkoglu
94
Anderson Talisca
70
O. Aydin
21
M. Asensio
19
Y. En-Nesyri
90
D. Dibusz
28
T. Raemaekers
22
G. Szalai
27
I. Cisse
16
K. Zachariassen
5
N. Keita
20
Cadu
36
G. Kanichowsky
25
C. Makreckis
19
B. Varga
11
Y. Bamidele

3-5-2

FTCAway team crest

FB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Tedesco

FTC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Keane

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce must cope without Fred, Ismail Yüksek and Jayden Oosterwolde, as all three are sidelined through accumulated yellow cards.

Ferencvaros team news

Ferencváros, meanwhile, are close to full strength. They report no definite losses for this fixture, although Stefan Gartenmann’s involvement is uncertain.

Form

FB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FTC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement