USL Championship
team-logoFC Tulsa
team-logoNew Mexico United
STREAM LIVE ON ESPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United USL Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between FC Tulsa and New Mexico United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Tulsawill hostNew Mexico United in a high-stakes USL Championship Playoff match slated for Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed solid campaigns, with FC Tulsa boasting an impressive home record and New Mexico United displaying a potent attack in recent matches. This postseason clash is expected to be competitive, with Tulsa’s defensive steadiness at ONEOK Field squaring off against New Mexico’s attacking flair as the sides battle for a spot in the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United kick-off time

crest
USL Championship - Playoff

The match will be played at ONEOK Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET for fans in the US.  

Team news & squads

FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United lineups

FC TulsaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNM
16
T. Deric
15
L. Batista
12
L. Stauffer
3
T. Sousa
98
Ian
8
J. Webber
4
D. Pierre
21
A. Dalou
26
G. Colli
10
K. ElMedkhar
9
T. Calheira
13
K. Shakes
4
K. Keller
22
K. Ryden
12
T. Maples
3
C. Gloster
5
D. Harris
21
V. Noel
11
M. Akale
19
Z. Bailey
6
G. Zelalem
17
G. Hurst

4-2-3-1

NMAway team crest

TUL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Spencer

NM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Sanchez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Tulsa team news

Tulsa enter the conference final full of confidence after surviving back-to-back knockout games that went beyond 90 minutes. Stefan Lukić has been the hero on both occasions, striking decisive goals in extra time.

Lukić’s exploits place him among select company, becoming just the 16th player in league history to record multiple postseason game-winning goals. Tulsa also carry a formidable home record into the showdown: a 13-match unbeaten stretch at ONEOK Field.

With no injury concerns to deal with, they will be the favourites in this clash. 

New Mexico United team news

New Mexico United secured their maiden Western Conference Final appearance in dramatic fashion as Dayonn Harris struck deep into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 triumph over Orange County SC. 

United make the trip to Tulsa in sizzling form, unbeaten in nine - the longest streak in the club’s history. They have no major injury issues to be concerned about ahead of the big game. 

Form

TUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

TUL

Last 5 matches

NM

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

