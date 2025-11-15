How to watch today's FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United USL Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Tulsawill hostNew Mexico United in a high-stakes USL Championship Playoff match slated for Saturday.

Both teams have enjoyed solid campaigns, with FC Tulsa boasting an impressive home record and New Mexico United displaying a potent attack in recent matches. This postseason clash is expected to be competitive, with Tulsa’s defensive steadiness at ONEOK Field squaring off against New Mexico’s attacking flair as the sides battle for a spot in the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Tulsa vs New Mexico United kick-off time

The match will be played at ONEOK Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Tulsa team news

Tulsa enter the conference final full of confidence after surviving back-to-back knockout games that went beyond 90 minutes. Stefan Lukić has been the hero on both occasions, striking decisive goals in extra time.

Lukić’s exploits place him among select company, becoming just the 16th player in league history to record multiple postseason game-winning goals. Tulsa also carry a formidable home record into the showdown: a 13-match unbeaten stretch at ONEOK Field.

With no injury concerns to deal with, they will be the favourites in this clash.

New Mexico United team news

New Mexico United secured their maiden Western Conference Final appearance in dramatic fashion as Dayonn Harris struck deep into stoppage time to seal a 2-1 triumph over Orange County SC.

United make the trip to Tulsa in sizzling form, unbeaten in nine - the longest streak in the club’s history. They have no major injury issues to be concerned about ahead of the big game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links