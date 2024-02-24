This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Shreyas Rai

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two American sides look to begin their 2024 MLS campaign on a high as FC Dallas face San Jose Earthquakes at the Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas lost to Seattle Sounders last season as they bowed out of contention of lifting the MLS cup but the side will now be aiming to go further ahead in their journey and pick up all three points in their first home game of the season.

San Jose Earthquakes are winless at the Toyota Stadium since 2018 and they'll be looking to turn around their fortunes this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date:February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will face off at the Toyota Stadium on February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Viewers can watch match highlights after the final whistle on MLS' Official YouTube Channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

The home side remains without the services of Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus with the duo nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

FC Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Fraser, Illarramendi, Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola; Musa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paes, Maurer
Defenders:Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
Midfielders:Illarramendi, Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng
Forwards:Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes have just one injury concern with American shot-stopper James Marcinkowski ruled out of the fixture as he is set to return to action in June.

Daniel is set to deputise between the sticks for Marcinkowski at the Toyota Stadium.

San Jose Earthquakes predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Marie; Espinoza, Gruezo, Yueill, Skahan; Pellegrino, Ebobisse

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Daniel, Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa
Defenders:Rodrigues, Beason, Wilson, Walls, Munie, Costa, Ricketts, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Verhoeven
Midfielders:Gruezo, Baldisimo, Mendoza, Yueill, Tsakiris, Skahan, Medina
Forwards:Kikanovic, Pellegrino, Bouda, Cowell, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8 Oct 2023 FC Dallas 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS
28 May 2023San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas MLS
18 Sept 2022San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC DallasMLS
14 Aug 2022FC Dallas 4-1 San Jose EarthquakesMLS
8 Nov 2021San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC DallasMLS

Useful links

