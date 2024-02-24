Two American sides look to begin their 2024 MLS campaign on a high as FC Dallas face San Jose Earthquakes at the Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas lost to Seattle Sounders last season as they bowed out of contention of lifting the MLS cup but the side will now be aiming to go further ahead in their journey and pick up all three points in their first home game of the season.
San Jose Earthquakes are winless at the Toyota Stadium since 2018 and they'll be looking to turn around their fortunes this term.
FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will face off at the Toyota Stadium on February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Viewers can watch match highlights after the final whistle on MLS' Official YouTube Channel.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
The home side remains without the services of Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus with the duo nursing a cruciate ligament tear.
FC Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Fraser, Illarramendi, Kamungo, Pomykal, Arriola; Musa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer
|Defenders:
|Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
|Midfielders:
|Illarramendi, Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng
|Forwards:
|Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato
San Jose Earthquakes team news
San Jose Earthquakes have just one injury concern with American shot-stopper James Marcinkowski ruled out of the fixture as he is set to return to action in June.
Daniel is set to deputise between the sticks for Marcinkowski at the Toyota Stadium.
San Jose Earthquakes predicted XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Marie; Espinoza, Gruezo, Yueill, Skahan; Pellegrino, Ebobisse
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Daniel, Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa
|Defenders:
|Rodrigues, Beason, Wilson, Walls, Munie, Costa, Ricketts, Marie, Akapo, Thompson, Verhoeven
|Midfielders:
|Gruezo, Baldisimo, Mendoza, Yueill, Tsakiris, Skahan, Medina
|Forwards:
|Kikanovic, Pellegrino, Bouda, Cowell, Espinoza, Richmond, Ebobisse, Judd
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|8 Oct 2023
|FC Dallas 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|28 May 2023
|San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS
|18 Sept 2022
|San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS
|14 Aug 2022
|FC Dallas 4-1 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|8 Nov 2021
|San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS