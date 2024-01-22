FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch friendly game

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas kick-off their pre-season campaign as they face a star-studded Inter Miami side at the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

FC Dallas were dumped out of the MLS by Seattle Sounders in the three-legged tie as they look to change their fortunes this term. The friendly encounter could serve as the perfect opportunity for Dallas to string together a perfect eleven before the MLS kicks off.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, played out a toothless friendly against El Salvador in a hybrid friendly clash. Despite bossing the statistics, Inter Miami's forward pairing of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi failed to convert their chances and they will look to register their side on the scoresheet early on against Dallas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT Venue: Cotton Bowl

How to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to watch on MLS Soccer in the US while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

FC Dallas are without any massive injury concerns as they look to kick off their new campaign on a high.

The American side has bought in Logan Farrington via the MLS draft alongside electrifying winger Enes Sali to bolster their forward department. Two homegrown players Alejandro Urzua and Malik Henry-Scott have also received a call-up while defender Omar Gonzalez and attacking midfielder Tomas Pondeca are the other set of arrivals for Dallas.

FC Dallas predicted XI: Maurer; Geovane, Gonzalez, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Kamungo, Illarramendi, Fraser; Arriola, Ferreira, Sealy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer, Carrera Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Farfan, Junqua, Norris, Endeley, Twumasi, Gonzalez Midfielders: Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng, Pondeca, Urzua Forwards: Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Obrian, Kamungo, Ferreira, Jimenez, Mulato, Farrington, Sali, Henry-Scott

Inter Miami CF team news

Former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez made his Inter Miami debut against El Salvador but failed to register himself on the scoresheet. The Uruguayan will be vying to open his account against Dallas.

With Inter Miami firing blanks last time out, the fans would be hoping to see Lionel Messi produce his magic once again, especially after a successful personal campaign for the Argentine last season.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Dos Santos; Allen, Gressel, Avilés, Yedlin, Alba; Cremaschi, Busquets, Gregore; Messi, Suarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Allen, Gressel, Avilés, Yedlin, Alba, McVey, Sailor, Krystov Midfielders: Cremaschi, Busquets, Gregore, Farias , Taylor, Ruiz, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suarez, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Aug 2023 Dallas 4-4 Inter Miami Leagues Cup 9 Apr 2023 Inter Miami 0-1 Dallas MLS 5 Jul 2022 Dallas 1-1 Inter Miami MLS 29 Oct 2020 Dallas 2-1 Inter Miami MLS

