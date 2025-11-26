How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copenhagen will face Kairat Almaty on Wednesday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Currently, Copenhagen ranks 34th and Kairat Almaty 35th in the competition standings, making this a vital match for both sides to improve their positions and fight for progression.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at Parken Stadium, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen team news

FC Copenhagen head into the match with several absentees. Liam West cannot be involved as he is not registered for this competition, while Thomas Delaney is still working his way back from a recent knock.

Birger Meling, Oliver Højer, Magnus Mattsson and Rodrigo Huescas remain unavailable due to injuries.

Kairat Almaty team news

Kairat Almaty have their own selection problems, as both João Paulo and Élder Santana are sidelined with long-term cruciate ligament injuries.

