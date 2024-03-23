FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite ends of the MLS table lock horns as FC Cincinnati face New York City FC at the TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati have managed two wins and two draws in their previous four games as they have the perfect opportunity to reach the summit of the table with another three points.

New York City FC, on the other hand, has just one victory to show which came in their previous encounter against Toronto FC.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Obinna Nwobodo will miss out from the hosts' engine room because of a leg problem while American shot-stopper Alec Kann is nursing an injury in his hand.

Miles Robinson is also touted to miss this clash with the USMNT star earning a call-up for his national side for their clash against Jamaica in the international break.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Keller; Yedlin, Jimenez, Bucha, Kubo; Acosta, Baird; Boupendza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Boupendza, Kubo, Ordonez, Santos, Baird

New York City FC team news

Keaton Parks was handed the marching orders in NYCFC's victory against Toronto ruling him out of the clash against FC Cincinnati.

The injury absentees for the visitors include Maxi Moralez and Talles Magno who are nursing foot injuries and Rio Hope-Gund who has an abdomen injury.

All of Tomas Romero (El Salvador), Tayvon Gray (Jamaica), Jovan Mijatovic (Serbia U19), Mitja Ilenia (Slovenia), Christian McFarlane (England U-17), and Monsef Bakrar (Algeria) are out on international duty with their respective nations.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Tanasijevic, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Perea, Sands; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Ojeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Aug 2023 FC Cincinnati 3-0 NYCFC MLS 1 Jun 2023 NYCFC 1-3 FC Cincinnati MLS 11 May 2023 FC Cincinnati 1-0 NYCFC MLS 8 Sept 2022 NYCFC 1-1 FC Cincinnati MLS 30 Jun 2022 FC Cincinnati 4-4 NYCFC MLS

