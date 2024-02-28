Cincinnati vs Cavalier: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Cavalier SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati welcome Jamaican side Cavalier SC to the TQL Stadium in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup with the former looking to put the tie to bed and the latter vying for a fairytale comeback.

FC Cincinnati scored two crucial goals in the first leg with Sergio Santos netting the opener on the stroke of halftime and Malik Pinto doubling the lead for the Orange and Blue. The American side will now be aiming to wrap up the tie with another scintillating performance in their own backyard.

Cavalier SC, on the other hand, failed to put on a show against their American rivals as they conceded 27 shots and dished out just one shot on target in their shambolic defeat. An early goal at the TQL Stadium could help them rekindle their spark otherwise things could go south quickly for the visitors.

FC Cincinnati vs Cavalier SC kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati will welcome Cavalier SC to the TQL Stadium on February 28, 2024, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Cavalier SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Cincinnati and Cavalier will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Luciano Acosta was handed a free role strutting his stuff behind the two attackers Sergio Santos and Corey Baird as he fared exceptionally. Santos bagged himself a crucial goal in the first leg and will be looking to get another strike under his belt at the TLQ Stadium.

FC Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Kubo, Nwobodo, Bucha, Halsey; Acosta; Santos, Baird

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Akpunonu, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Jimenez, Kubo, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Baird, Boupendza, Ordóñez, Santos

Cavalier SC team news

Cavalier will be reliant on their forward duo of Orlando Russell and Shaniel Thomas to rattle the back of the net early on if they have any hopes of salvaging something out of the tie.

Thomas has thundered 12 goals in 17 starts this season and could be a crucial cog in binding the team together and helping them restore parity.

Cavalier SC predicted XI: White; Irving, King, Laing, Ming; Atkinson, Allen, Calvin, Cadet, Thomas; Russell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barclett, White, Hamilton Defenders: Silvera, Smith, Mitchell, King, Simpson, Laing, Ming, Gooden, Watson, Ainsworth, Irving, Gibbons Midfielders: Shakes, Cadet, Watson, Murray, Allen, Reid, Frazer, Smith, Arthurs, McLeary, Ellis, Gordon, Fagan Forwards: Barrett, Atkinson, Elshot, Jackson, Calvin, Hamilton, Henry, Russell, Thomas, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22 Feb 2024 Cavalier 0-2 FC Cincinnati CONCACAF Champions Cup

