Everton vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at Goodison Park with both sides vying for a win.

Everton's scintillating gallop of four consecutive wins ended after Tottenham Hotspur defeated them 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Richarlison and Son Heung-Min thundered two early goals for the home side before Andre Gomes' late goal halved the lead but it was too little too late for the Merseyside club.

With Liverpool and Arsenal drawing at Anfield, Manchester City received a massive advantage as they can cut the gap to the Gunners to just three points who are now seeded second on the table behind Liverpool. Pep's men arrive in England on the back of being crowned 2023 Club World Cup champions as they added another piece of silverware to their illustrious cabinet.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Man City kick-off time

Date: December 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton will welcome Manchester City to the Goodison Park with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Everton vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Former PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye limped off from Everton's clash against Tottenham with an unspecified issue and Sean Dyche will need to replace the Senegalese star in their engine room.

Dele Alli and Andre Gomes have reportedly both healed from their issues with the Portuguese midfielder tipped to feature in the clash while the former Spurs man would have to wait for an opportunity.

Defenders Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are in jeopardy of missing out on Man City's visit to the Goodison while Abdoulaye Doucoure is a touch-and-go because of thigh concern.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gomes, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Garner, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola's side will be bolstered by the return of their leading marksman Erling Haaland with the Norwegian recovering from his foot issue.

The Belgian duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku have also reportedly healed from their injuries but Guardiola will not risk throwing them in the mix and they could be restricted to an appearance from the bench if required.

Man City's fans would have had their heart in their mouths when their midfield lynchpin Rodri hobbled off the pitch after a reckless tackle from Alexsander in the Club World Cup final but the Spaniard is fit to feature in the clash against the Merseyside outfit.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Akanji, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walke Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Bobb, De Bruyne Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez, Doku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14 May 2023 Everton 0-3 Man City Premier League 31 Dec 2022 Man City 1-1 Everton Premier League 26 Feb 2022 Everton 0-1 Man City Premier League 21 Nov 2021 Man City 3-0 Everton Premier League 23 May 2021 Man City 5-0 Everton Premier League

