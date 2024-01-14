How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Two sides from the opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as Sean Dyche's Everton host a high-flying Aston Villa side at home.

Everton's flawless gallop after receiving the points deduction has seen a shambolic turn as the Toffees have lost three straight games in England's premier division. The Merseyside outfit played a goalless draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and will want to get back in form against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have defied all odds this season as they are seeded in second spot in the Premier League table with 42 points from their 20 games. Unai Emery's tactical masterclass has seen the Clarets brush aside opponents with ease and the visit to Everton could help them continue their winning form.

Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EDT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton will host Aston Villa at the Goodison Park on January 14, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am EDT in the US.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will not be televised in the US. However, fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Despite being handed the marching orders in the EFL Cup, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for selection for Sean Dyche in the clash against Villa.

In the same match, Dwight Mcneil hobbled off the pitch with an ankle injury and the winger will be sidelined for Villa's visit with former Villarreal and Spurs winger Arnaut Danjuma deputising for him.

Ashley Young remains confined to the treatment room because of a knee injury alongside Dele Alli who's out injured while former PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye is on international duty at the AFCON 2023.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, Dobbin

Aston Villa team news

Ollie Watkins will be licking his lips during his visit to Goodison with the English forward either scoring or assisting in his last three Premier League games against the Toffees. The absentee list for Aston Villa includes Lucas Digne (thigh), Tyrone Mings (knee), and Emiliano Buendia (knee).

Bertrand Traore is the solitary player out on international duty for the Clarets as he'll be playing for Burkina Faso at the AFCON 2023.

Reportedly, former Leicester City winger Youri Tielemans has returned to training after recovering from his calf problem alongside defender Pau Torres, who had an ankle problem, but the duo could need another game to return to full fitness.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Marschall Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Sept 2023 Aston Villa 1-2 Everton EFL Cup 20 Aug 2023 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton Premier League 25 Feb 2023 Everton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League 13 Aug 2022 Aston Villa 2-1 Everton Premier League 22 Jan 2022 Everton 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League

