+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Profesional
team-logoEstudiantes
team-logoBoca Juniors
STREAM LIVE ON FANATIZ
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors Argentina Primera Division game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's Argentine Primera Division soccer game between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors will be shown live on Fanatiz here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 03:00 pm Eastern Time, 12:00 pm Pacific Time.

crest
Liga Profesional - Clausura

Estudiantes and Boca Juniors head into the game with only a point separating them. A win for either would take them to the summit of the Argentine Primera Division. Current league leaders, Central Cordoba SdE, play on Monday night against Racing Club.

If you're not a Fanatiz customer already, you can start your subscription today by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more

Live stream Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Estudiantes, Boca Juniors or other Argentine Primera Division soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Bypass geo-restrictions with NordVPNSign up now

Argentine Primera Division Standings

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors Recent Form

EST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BOC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors H2H

EST

Last 5 matches

BOC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors Team News

Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors lineups

EstudiantesHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestBOC
28
F. Muslera
4
R. Gomez
15
S. Arzamendia
2
F. Rodriguez
6
S. Nunez
5
S. Ascacibar
32
M. Amondarain
25
C. Medina
18
E. Cetre
9
G. Carrillo
10
T. Palacios
25
A. Marchesin
32
A. Costa
23
L. Blanco
40
L. Di Lollo
24
J. Barinaga
30
T. Belmonte
43
M. Delgado
7
E. Zeballos
8
C. Palacios
9
M. Gimenez
16
M. Merentiel

4-4-2

BOCAway team crest

EST
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Dominguez

BOC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ubeda

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

How to watch Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

TyC SportsWatch here
FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here

Useful links

Advertisement