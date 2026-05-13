LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

Today's game between Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 1:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao are listed below. ESPN Select is the designated broadcaster for this LaLiga fixture in the United States.

Fans travelling outside their home country may find their usual streaming service is geo-restricted. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match as normal. It is a straightforward way to access your preferred broadcaster from abroad.

Espanyol host Athletic Bilbao at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona in a LaLiga fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting but uncomfortable positions as the season enters its final stretch.

Espanyol arrive on the back of four defeats in their last five league outings. A 2-1 loss to Sevilla on May 9 extended a difficult run that has included a 4-1 thrashing by Barcelona and a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid at this ground. They sit 14th in the table, and while the drop zone remains at a distance, their form offers little comfort.

Athletic Bilbao come to Catalonia carrying their own problems. They lost 1-0 at Valencia on May 10 and have won just two of their last five LaLiga games. Ninth place flatters a side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks.

The visitors will also be without Nico Williams, who was forced off during that defeat at Valencia with a muscular injury. The winger's absence is a significant blow, both for Athletic and for Spain's World Cup preparations.

Without Williams, Athletic will need others to step up in attack. Gorka Guruzeta leads the line in the projected XI, and the Basque side will look to their defensive structure to stay competitive on the road.

For Espanyol, this is a game they will feel they can win at home. Three points would put some daylight between them and any lingering anxiety about the bottom half. Their own injury list is short, and manager-level stability should give them a platform to build on.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Espanyol have two players unavailable through injury: C. Ngonge and J. Puado are both ruled out. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Their projected XI is: M. Dmitrovic; O. El Hilali, F. Calero, C. Romero, L. Cabrera; E. Exposito, R. Sanchez, T. Dolan, U. Gonzalez de Zarate; R. Terrats, R. Fernandez.

Athletic Bilbao have one injury to report: N. Williams is unavailable. No suspensions are in place for the away side. Their projected XI reads: U. Simon; A. Gorosabel, A. Laporte, Y. Berchiche, Y. Alvarez; A. Rego, O. Sancet, M. Jauregizar; R. Navarro, A. Berenguer, G. Guruzeta. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Espanyol have recorded one draw and four defeats across their last five LaLiga matches, a W0 D1 L4 record. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on May 9. Earlier in that run, they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid and were beaten 4-1 by Barcelona. The one point they salvaged came in a 0-0 draw with Levante. Espanyol have scored just two goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Athletic Bilbao have taken two wins and three defeats from their last five LaLiga games, a W2 D0 L3 record. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss at Valencia on May 10. Before that, they beat Deportivo Alaves 4-2 away on May 2, which followed a 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid. They also beat Osasuna 1-0 and lost 2-1 to Villarreal in that sequence. Athletic scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 22, 2025, when Espanyol won 2-1 away at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at the RCDE Stadium in February 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, Athletic hold a three wins to one advantage over Espanyol, with one draw. Athletic's 4-1 home win in October 2024 stands as the most one-sided result in the dataset.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Espanyol sit 14th while Athletic Bilbao are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: