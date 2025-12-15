This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoEldense
team-logoReal Sociedad
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Eldense vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Eldense and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eldensehosts Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat on Tuesday, pitting a resilient Segunda División side against La Liga's attacking force. 

Eldense enters with a strong home form, unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches and scoring consistently, while Real Sociedad bringsa  Copa pedigree. This clash promises goals, with both teams favoring open play.

Eldense vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Eldense vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Eldense team news

Barragán is expected to stick with his preferred XI for this fixture, barring any late fitness setbacks.

Hamza Bellari has made a strong impact in the Copa del Rey, contributing two goals and an assist in just 150 minutes of action this season.

Real Sociedad team news

Although Luka Sučić has recently rejoined the Real Sociedad squad, the Croatia international may ease back and start the match on the bench.

