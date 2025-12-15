How to watch today's Eldense vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Eldensehosts Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Pepico Amat on Tuesday, pitting a resilient Segunda División side against La Liga's attacking force.

Eldense enters with a strong home form, unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches and scoring consistently, while Real Sociedad bringsa Copa pedigree. This clash promises goals, with both teams favoring open play.

Barragán is expected to stick with his preferred XI for this fixture, barring any late fitness setbacks.

Hamza Bellari has made a strong impact in the Copa del Rey, contributing two goals and an assist in just 150 minutes of action this season.

Although Luka Sučić has recently rejoined the Real Sociedad squad, the Croatia international may ease back and start the match on the bench.

